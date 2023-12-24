Singer Efya hosted the 2023 edition of her music event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)

Hundreds of music enthusiasts who attended the concert on Saturday, December 23, had no dull moment due to the spectacular performances

YEN.com.gh has captured impressive moments where musicians such as Sarkodie, Becca, R2Bees, and Kwabena Kwabena ruled the stage

Hundreds of music enthusiasts thronged the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, December 23, to witness sensational singer Efya.

The award-winning singer and fellow musicians performed at her 2023 music event dubbed Efya Live.

Sarkodie, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena thrill patrons at Efya Live Concert. Photo credit: utvghana.

The star-studded event featured spectacular performances from some of Ghana's finest musical talents like Sarkodie, Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Bisa Kdei, and Noble Nketsiah.

There were moments when Efya performed together with some of the artistes who stepped on the stage.

YEN.com.gh captured videos showing the beautiful scenes from the event below:

1. Singer Efya thrills patrons at her concert.

2. Sarkodie and Efya rule the stage at Efya's Live Concert

3. R2bees and Efya Nokturnal set the stage on alive at her music event.

4. Kwabena Kwabena and Efya light up the stage at Efya Live Concert

5. The moment Becca and Efya delighted fans at the Efya Live Concert

