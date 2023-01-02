'Ever Lasting' hitmaker Stonebwoy has been honoured by the international music streaming platform Audiomack for surpassing 100 million streams

The presentation was done after Stonebwoy's impeccable performance at the recently-held Afrochella Afrobeat music festival in Accra, Ghana

Many of Stonebwoy's fervent fans have showered him with praises as he celebrates yet another milestone in his music career

Multiple award-winning reggae-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been honoured by popular music streaming platform, Audiomack, for being the first Ghanaian to surpass 100 million streams.

The presentation was done after Stonebwoy’s stellar performance at the just-ended Afrochella music festival at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Acknowledging receipt of the award, the 'Putuu Freestyle' crooner thanked his fans and all music lovers for making this possible.

"This is for all of you, this is every single stream that you guys streamed. God Bless you! And, I promise you that next year, I am going to drop an Album," Stonebwoy said in a brief interview backstage.

Below are photos of Stonebwoy posing with the plaques as well as some members of the Audiomack team presenting him with the award.

Watch a video presentation of the award below and Stonebwoy thanking his fans for this incredible milestone in his music career.

Reactions as popular streaming site, Audiomack honours Stonebwoy with a plaque at Afrochella

kennethashiakwei commented:

CONGRATULATIONS GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC KING STONEBWOY ️

__.yayra.__xx said:

Congratulations 1 Gad. I love your pant very nice

holysingsforyou remarked:

Well deserved

oloyecoldman stated:

Keep going

_.greatheart commented:

Watch Out for 1GAD

djclamzy said:

Congratulations Mi President @stonebwoy deserve it all ❤️❤️❤️

stone_banakoy stated:

Bhim ❤️❤️

