Kuami Eugene's lookalike Rockstar Jnr has addressed a viral TikTok video of him performing at an award show that sparked public outrage

In a recent interview, he explained how he was given the chance to mount the stage and perform Kuami Eugene's hit songs and reiterated that he did not make money from that appearance

A video from the interview that has surfaced online got many people criticising Okay FM for tolerating the clones in their studio

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kuami Eugene's lookalike Rockstar jnr, has addressed a viral video that raised concerns about him impersonating the singer and performing at shows at a fee.

In an exclusive interview on Despite Media's Okay FM, he stated that the viral video was a miscommunication.

Kuami Eugene (right) and his lookalike Rockstar Jnr (left) in photos. Image Credit: @utvghana @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

He explained that he attended an awards show with a good friend of his called Mr Ray, who is a famous TikToker.

He said that his friend won an award and he walked onto the stage to support his friend receive his plaque.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, when people spotted him, they began to wonder whether it was Kuami Eugene himself. He clarified that he was not and that he goes by the name Rockstar Jnr.

With the guests at the award show excited to see him, they encouraged him to perform songs from the 'Angela' hitmaker, which he did after they insisted.

He clarified that he was not booked for the show and neither were fliers made to announce his appearance at the show.

Below is a video of Kuami Eugene's lookalike Rockstar Jnr

He further stated that he understands that many Ghanaians would not understand the situation he explained.

However, he is aware that the frustrations of Ghanaians might trigger the 'Cryptocurrency' crooner and his management to seek legal action against him and for other musicians to do same.

"I did not take money from anyone. Anyone who claimed that I had taken money for a show, should come out and clear the air because I know I have not taken anyone's money," he emphasised.

Below is the viral video that sparked public outrage which caused many to claim Rockstar Jnr was booking shows and getting paid.

Ghanaians express their views on the recent rise to fame of celebrity lookalikes

_ber.thy_ quizzed:

Why are they even giving the platform to explain themselves? Why are they living on someone's fame and glory? Ah like ey

monteozafrica asked:

Why are they being Given Platforms to Explain themselves???? This shouldn’t be condoned.

yesghanaonline said:

The boy really looks like him oo

moni_god_10 opined:

No, no, it’s not allowed. That’s why no celebrity will take a picture with someone who looks like him or tries to be him.

whats_up_gh was of the view:

Ghana nso de3, nky3 na w’ay3 star…Kyer3 s3 eii

ghanagospelsongs_ stated:

Monhwɛ asem, nea ɔɔkyerɛ bi

akosua_nokturnal opined:

I’m surprised they still give them a chance to explain what they do. This is a no no!!! Ghana naaa we joke about certain things. It’s good to find your craft but don’t impersonate anyone. @lynxghana @richiemensahgh what are you guys doing? At least a media release from your source would make them stop these craps!!!

Lawyer warns lookalikes to desist from impersonating their clones

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lawyer Bobby Banson revealed on Joy Showbiz A to Z that the clones could be sued under the law.

He explained that the law could deal with these young men who are passing off as the Ghanaian artistes they resemble.

He stated that one of the reasons these Ghanaian celebrities could win a case in court is if they prove that they have lost money or their reputations have been tarnished because of the clones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh