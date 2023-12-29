Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon in Accra has finally come to an end

The Ghanaian registered 126 hours in her attempt to become the new record holder for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual

The decision-making body of Guinness World Records has reacted in acknowledgement of Afua Asantewaa's attempt

On the evening of December 24, 2023, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum kick-started her journey to become the world's new record holder for the longest sing-a-thon.

The Ghanaian media personality and event planner's attempt was staged at the Akwaaba Village, where thousands of Ghanaians thronged to cheer her on.

Today, she brought the sing-a-thon journey to a close, having clocked 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Guinness World Records acknowledges Afua Asantewaa's attempt Photo source: Instagram/DennisTemituro

Source: Instagram

Guinness World Records acknowledges Afua Asantewaa's attempt

The record for the longest sing-a-thon is currently held by an Indian named Sunil Waghmare, who chalked an impressive 105 hours on his attempt.

Afua Asantewaa now awaits the global decision-making body of the Guinness World Records to confer on her the prestigious title of the new record holder.

A few minutes after the singer's health team pulled the plug, the official Facebook page of the Guinness World Record reacted to her attempt after 126 hours.

While commenting on a post by Abrantie Kwesi Gyamfi, the GWR body established that they were looking forward to receiving evidence from Afua Asantewaa's attempt.

Netizens cheer on as Guinness World Records acknowledges Afua's attempt

The comment from the Guinness World Record has given Ghanaians a lot of hope for Afua Asantewa's attempt. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens in relation to the comment.

Sewornu Atsu Perfect said:

sir kindly educate: what does Afua do from here? Has she not done her part? Why are they waiting for evidence? They weren’t following?

Rita Ama Asare-Akurang wrote:

Oseeeyyy Ghana

Evangeline Briggs added:

Good one!

Afriyie Mercy reacted:

That's awesome! Congratulations

Afua Asantewaa's daughter sends her a heartwarming message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of Afua Asantewaa's strikingly beautiful daughter as she reacted to her mother's heroic attempt.

The young and eloquent daughter established that she takes pride in her mum's endeavour and cheered her on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh