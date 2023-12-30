Events organiser Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum and her team have hosted an after-party to cap off her sing-a-thon attempt

Singer Adina and other musicians were at the Akwaaba Village to support Aduonum to ensure a blissful ending with fans on Friday, December 29

The heartwarming video in which the duo performed one of Adina's hit songs to entertain people has surfaced

Ghanaian events organiser Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum and her team hosted a party to climax her sing-a-thon attempt at the Akwaaba Village.

Adina, Praye Tiatia, and Akatakyie were among the musicians who thrilled fans with some of their popular songs on Friday, December 29.

Adina thrills at sing-a-thon after-party to climax Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's GWR attempt. Photo credit: alexcharmingdotcomm/adina_thembi/afuaasantewaasingathon.

In a sweet video, singer Adina performs her hit song titled Why as part of the programme to cap off Aduonum's effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Aduonum, 33, began her attempt to become the new record holder of the most prolonged singing by a person on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023. She reportedly performed for 126 hours and 52 minutes in the nearly five-day event.

However, Guinness World Records (GWR) has yet to confirm Aduonum as the new holder of the milestone to succeed the current record holder, Sunil Waghmare.

Watch Adina's performance at the sing-a-thon after-party below:

Afua Asantewaa twins with her daughter

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a rare video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum twinning with her daughter as they grooved to the song Anabella by Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, known professionally as Khaid, warmed hearts.

The clip has gained attention amid her attempt to become the Guinness World Record holder of the longest singing marathon by an individual. Sunil Waghmare of India holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Afua Asantewaa gave fans a rare glimpse of her happy times and bonding moments with her daughter. The video of the mother-daughter duo was taken in a setting with red curtains. The pair wore casual outfits for the heartwarming moments.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially breaks 105-hour sing-a-thon GWR

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum unofficially broke the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual after nearly five days of her sing-a-thon attempt.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder. Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

