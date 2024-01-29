A lovely video of Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia in the studio has melted the hearts of many

Kuami Eugene asked her when they would be recording part two of their 2021 banger Asuoden, and she replied in a British accent, saying that the fans were not ready

Many people hinted that the two musicians were recording a new song and they could not wait for it to be released

Ghanaian musicians Sista Afia and Kuami Eugene were spotted working on a new project in the studio. A video of them goofing around has many admiring their friendship.

Sista Afia and Kuami Eugene's friendship melts hearts

Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia got many of their fans to admire their beautiful bond when he recorded a video inside their studio.

Kuami Eugene held the phone while capturing the adorable moment before Sista Afia joined as she jumped and threw her hands in the air in the background.

In the video, he asked her when they would be recording the second version of their 2021 hit song Asuoden. She then responded with a fake British accent, saying the fans were not ready.

Adorable video of Sista Afia and Kuami Eugene in the studio.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia in the studio

The post's comment section had many Ghanaians typing lots of move and fire emojis while others talked about their anticipation for Kuami Eugene and Sista Afia's new song.

Below are reactions:

rex_ent_hub said:

Why did they turn off light and why is Sister not wearing her braa

collinsabid514 said:

Ladies and Gentlemen ... another banger

efeyayra said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️something is cooking this year

