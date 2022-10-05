American rapper, Chance the Rapper, has praised the University of Ghana for its role in Black History

Chance the Rapper expressed his admiration for Ghana's premier university during an interview with Ghanaian media personality Giovanni Caleb

The American star noted that Ghanaians do not know the value of the institution and explained its significance

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known in showbiz as Chance the Rapper, has professed his love for Ghana's premier university, the University of Ghana, popularly known as Legon.

Chance the Rapper commends the University of Ghana Photo Source: @chancetherapper, @universityofghana

Source: Instagram

The American rapper guested on TV3's Showbiz 360 alongside fellow US rapper Vic Mensa, where they talked about their stay in Ghana and plans for January 2023. As Giovanni Caleb was about to end the interview, Chance The Rapper interrupted him to narrate the best thing that had happened to him on the day of the interview. He said;

We visited the University of Ghana. I don't know how much everybody that just lives here everyday know how powerful or how historic or how celebrated that institution is around the world.

Explaining his statement further, Chance said;

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Malcom X spoke there in 1964, one of the most important speeches is from out of that space. It has produced plenty of presidents for this country.

Legon's affiliation with several Ghanaian presidents, as well as American minister and human rights activist, Malcom X, makes the institution special. He further noted that he is really grateful to the University of Ghana for its role in making history.

Chance the Rapper ended his University of Ghana speech of praise by revealing he intends to honour the institution during his Black Star Line Festival and asked Ghanaians to anticipate.

Black Sherif Shares Tracklist and Trailer For Album, The Villain I Never Was

In other music news, Black Sherif has released an album trailer and tracklist ahead of his debut album, The Villian I Never Was, on Thursday, 6th October 2022. The buzzing rapper dropped the trailer on his social media pages.

He also shared the pre-save link for the 14-track project, which will be released across the major streaming platforms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh