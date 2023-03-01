Ghanaian singer Sista Afia made public her stance on marriage during a recent interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hit

She stated she does not want to get married; however, she would love to have children of her own in future

Her statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as many advise her on why she should change her stance

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has disclosed that she does not have plans to get married.

Sista Afia dazzles in pictures. Photo Source: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Explaining her decision in an interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz, the 39-year-old singer stated that life is beautiful and should not be centred around marriage.

"If I get married, it's a good thing. But if I'm not, that doesn't mean I won't do better in life or something. Marriage does not define me."

She further stated that she loves children, and if she does not end up tying the knot with someone, she would love to have at least one child. She further noted that it is her dream to have children someday.

The 'Asuoden' crooner said it takes a lot to be in a committed marriage. She added that women go through a lot these days, considering the calibre of men in this generation.

She then advised women to do what was good for them and that societal pressures should not influence their stance on marriage.

Below is a video of Sista Afia explaining her view on marriage.

Reactions from Ghanaians

akuapee9:

Ryt now de3 it won’t be a problem oo, in ur 50s and 60s

boss_shamsudeen:

Stop lying to yourself, you guys want it, and you pretend as if you are okay of been single.

theofficialyaasante:

I’m with her on this but having kids without a father is not fair to the child. Adoption should be the option, but this is my opinion. RRRRAARR

arnoldamankrah01:

And who said married women couldn't be who they are? What I've realised is, most women who are of age and haven't gotten into any union yet pretend all is well publicly and worry indoors.

henryowusupeprah:

Look at what she is saying.. Very funny..

goodnews90s:

The FAMILY is the bedrock of every society. When the family is broken or fails the consequences is grave. Just saying that marriage is a beautiful thing, but not for everyone.

miz_snowy_event:

They don't get men who want to get married to them, so they always make it look like they are okay with being single.

america_nanadwomoh:

She's part of us who will not marry.

ninakwao:

Why don’t u ask her when she will die? Marriage is not for everyone so you people should respect others’ choices.

