Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has set social media ablaze with a recent video she uploaded

In the video, she wore a lovely white gown styled with a scarf that showed some cleavage and made her look ravishing. She captioned the video, "Sister of the groom"

Her fans couldn't help but marvel at her beauty in the video

Ghanaian singer and performer Sista Afia has turned heads online with a recent video she posted.

She wore a lovely white gown to Bisa Kdei's wedding which took place over the weekend.

Sista Afia: Singer wears lovely gown in latest video. Credit: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia attends wedding

The Asuoden singer wore a lovely white gown designed with laces and pearls with a head scarf and beautifully done makeup. In the video, Sista Afia danced and flaunted her figure and breathtaking outfit.

Fans who saw Sista Afia's video couldn't help but gush over her outfit. The white gown accentuated her dark figure in the video.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

misscurliee said:

Gurrrllll

ernestasare said:

Looking hot baby girl

lipatine_opticals said:

The look is giving “ my baby’s christening”

iamthelmaob said:

Ahuofe dua ❤️

jeanson said:

Tumtum broni ❤️

wesleykessegh said:

One of my fav songs from you

Source: YEN.com.gh