Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has opened up about why he has stopped styling Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene.

Kuami Eugene and Osebo the Zaraman in photos. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

Osebo speaks about his experience styling Kuami Eugene

In an exclusive interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Osebo the Zaraman shared the background story of why he stopped styling Kuami Eugene.

Recounting his experience, he said he invited the Angela hitmaker to his shop for a fitting ahead of his Wish Me Well music video.

However, after finalising an outfit, he realised that Kuami Eugene had taken off the sleeves of the outfit he had chosen for him, which made him feel disappointed.

Osebo the Zaraman said he noticed the Monica crooner had alternated the outfit when he watched the music video.

Osebo the Zaraman speaks on why he stopped styling Kuami Eugene.

