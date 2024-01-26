Media personality, Giovani Caleb has caused a stir online with his attempt to speak French

The on-air personality popularly known for his funny stints didn't fail to get his fans laughing

Netizens thronged the comments section to register their thoughts after Giovanni shared the video

Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Giovani Caleb of TV3 and 3FM has shared a video of his attempt to speak French fluently on social media.

The hilarious attempt has gotten the attention of many of his fans after he shared the video online.

Netizens who have come to love the presenter for his funny episodes on air and online shared their remarks about his French-speaking attempt.

Giovani convinces fans with his French-speaking skills

At first glance, it's tempting to think Giovani is a fluent French speaker after watching the recent video shared on his Facebook page.

But many fans after giving the video much attention were able to see through the attempt and tell it was all a fluke. Some also seem to think he was assisted by AI efforts.

The presenter's satirical template to media presenting especially on shows like Date Rush has earned him significant traction from Ghanaians who often expect such content every once in a while.

Netizens react to Giovani's French-speaking video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Giovani's new video.

Quarcu Manuel said:

You have gotten the black star job already. Because you can easily communicate with the AYEW brothers for them to bring the cup next time.

Margaret Asante Obirikorang wrote:

The world is no longer safe, kyer3 na memp3 moon so nk) tena

Kwaku Sarfo Manu noted:

Someone said the accent is there left with the actual language

Alfred Atanda commented:

So after all the beatings wey Mr Kpeglo give me and u for primary ibe this u want take worry me?

Imel Moore added:

Aswear dey for arrest you why you dey abuse the language so Español all dey inside

Giovani and wife mark seventh marriage anniversary

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Giovani had celebrated his seventh anniversary with his wife, Belinda Boadu.

The media personality commemorated the anniversary by sharing photos of him and his wife with a romantic caption opening the way for thousands of comments from his colleagues and fans.

