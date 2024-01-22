A Japanese man got Kuami Eugene overjoyed when he sang and danced to the singer's hit song Monica

Kuami Eugene reacted to the video in the comment section after several fans tagged him in the comments

Many were awed by the man's fluency in Twi as he attempted to sing the song

A Japanese man singing and dancing to Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's Monica has gone viral on social media.

Japanese man sings and dances to Kuami Eugene's Monica. Image Credit: @kuamieugene and @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Japanese man sings and dances to Kuami Eugene's Monica

The Japanese man was dressed casually and stood in a dusty park in Ghana as he tried to sing the right words of Kuami Eugene's all-time hit song, Monica.

The foreign man also attempted the dance challenge that accompanied the song. With so much joy, his friend took a video of him which was shared on social media and has generated conversations from many Ghanaians.

Kuami Eugene reacted to the video of the Japanese man

Many people in the comment section tagged Kuami Eugene to draw his attention to the viral video. Commenting on it, the Lynx Entertainment signee pleaded for the government to give him his Ghana Card, which would make him a citizen of the country.

In the comments, he wrote:

Give this man a Ghana card ASAP

Video of a Japanese man singing and dancing to Kuami Eugene's Monica.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of a Japanese man singing and dancing to Kuami Eugene's Monica

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians such that several people tagged Kuami Eugene to draw his attention to it. Below are reactions from Ghanaians:

gloriaosarfo said:

Eiiiii @kuamieugene de asEm bEba❤️

rwofy_jrr said:

Your friends are making Toyota Vitz see what you are doing here

woodlogsdubai2023 said:

All are strategies to deceive and lure everything from the country

baron6749 said:

Those of you who don't know him he is not Chinese he is a Japanese very educated man and rich he is just doing those videos for fun. You people should take it easy

paakow822 said:

When the galamsy money hit the account

osamwonyii said:

Don't believe them they are here to get your mineral resources

igd_watches said:

Just for trend….sikap3 3den oo

US students jam to Kuami Eugene's infectious hit single "Monica", netizens react

YEN.com.gh reported that a group of US students threw the internet into a frenzy with a video of them jamming to Kuami Eugene's new song "Monica".

The song became an instant hit after the Ghanaian artiste released a viral challenge online in 2023. Many Ghanaians were surprised to see the US students attempt to recreate the "Monica" challenge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh