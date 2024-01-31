Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido flew Ghanaian bodyguard and friend Jankro to join his team at his sold-out concert at the 02 Arena in London

Videos show Jankro helping guests find their seats and serving as security for Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland

Many Ghanaians in the comments hailed Davido for positively changing the life of Jankro

Celebrated Nigerian singer Davido flew his Ghanaian friend Jankro to the UK to serve as security to his wife Chioma Rowland at his sold-out 02 Arena Concert in London on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

Davido and his friend and bodyguard Jankro in photos. Image Credit: @jankro9977 and @davido

Source: Instagram

A Ghanaian bodyguard joined Davido's team

According to a report by famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, Jankro was part of the team Davido selected for his sold-out show, Timeless, in London.

He joined many others flown to the UK by the Unavailable crooner for his massive show with over 20,000 ravers throng the venue.

Videos show the Ghanaian bodyguard, the Nigerian singer's friend, ensuring guests locate their seats and the safety of Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, at the concert.

Reacting to the news, GH Hyper wrote:

Kudos to our Ghanaian brother and to Davido as well for his trust and generosity! ❤️

Photos of Jankro and videos of him at work during the Timeless Concert.

Ghanaians reacted to the post

Many people in the comment section hailed Davido for changing Jankro's life after employing him as part of his 30BG team.

davido said:

He’s not a bouncer he’s my friend ! Fix up!

albert_emu said:

@davido clean heart man may you live long to go higher than higher ❤️❤️❤️❤️

francis.dodoo.7 said:

@davido God bless you for changing Jankro’s life for good thanks.

bu.ba6630 said:

Obo Ghanaians love ❤️ you and you know Ghana is another home for you super

yunglewis__ said:

GOD BLESS YOU KING DAVIDO

biggest_dawg00 said:

Jankro style

Source: YEN.com.gh