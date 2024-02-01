Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene celebrated his 27th birthday by dropping a new song titled Slow Slow

In the video, he stood under pouring water as he sang the song with passion and emotions

Many birthday wishes poured in for him as he turned a year older on February 1, 2024

Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene turned a year older on February 1, 2024, and he teased his fans with a new song to celebrate.

Kuami Eugene dropped a new song on his birthday/ Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene released a new song on his birthday

Kuami Eugene shared a video of him standing under pouring water as he performed his new song titled Slow Slow on his 27th birthday.

The Angela crooner was dressed in all black. He wore a black star-studded jacket and a pair of trousers. He accessorised his look by wearing silver gothic rings.

Captioning the post, the Lynx Entertainment signee noted that it was his birthday and, as such, he would like to move at a slow pace on his journey to greatness. He wrote:

Happy Birthday To Me As I Take It Slow Slow On My Journey To Greatness .

Video of Kuami Eugene singing under pouring water on his 27th birthday.

Birthday wishes poured in for Kuami Eugene as he turned 27

Many people from around the world took to the comment section of Kuami Eugene's post to send in their birthday wishes. Below are some of them:

patorankingfire said:

Happy birthday Starboy God bless you Forever

kobe_boujee said:

More life king

sisterdeborah said:

Happy Birthday!!!

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

Happy birthday

mzbeldaily said:

Happy birthday son

efya_nokturnal said:

Happy Birthday

cousinskeether said:

Happy birthday my g

drpoundsofficial said:

Happy Birthday super star ⭐️ @kuamieugene ❤️❤️

kwesiarthur_ said:

More Life Kuami. Live long and prosper

kecheglobal said:

Happy birthday star ❤️❤️❤️❤️ may u live long

"Super talented": Kuami Eugene plays a sweet tune on his keyboard, video awes many

YEN.com.gh reported that Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene gave fans a show on his Instagram page as he played an unreleased song on his digital keyboard.

In the post's caption, Rockstar, as he is affectionately called, noted that the video captured a typical day in his studio.

Reggie Rockstone, Edem and many others hailed him for being incredibly talented.

Source: YEN.com.gh