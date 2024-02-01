Kuami Eugene @27: Singer Rocks Expensive Jacket, Sings Under Pouring Water In Video
- Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene celebrated his 27th birthday by dropping a new song titled Slow Slow
- In the video, he stood under pouring water as he sang the song with passion and emotions
- Many birthday wishes poured in for him as he turned a year older on February 1, 2024
Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene turned a year older on February 1, 2024, and he teased his fans with a new song to celebrate.
Kuami Eugene released a new song on his birthday
Kuami Eugene shared a video of him standing under pouring water as he performed his new song titled Slow Slow on his 27th birthday.
The Angela crooner was dressed in all black. He wore a black star-studded jacket and a pair of trousers. He accessorised his look by wearing silver gothic rings.
Captioning the post, the Lynx Entertainment signee noted that it was his birthday and, as such, he would like to move at a slow pace on his journey to greatness. He wrote:
Happy Birthday To Me As I Take It Slow Slow On My Journey To Greatness .
Video of Kuami Eugene singing under pouring water on his 27th birthday.
Birthday wishes poured in for Kuami Eugene as he turned 27
Many people from around the world took to the comment section of Kuami Eugene's post to send in their birthday wishes. Below are some of them:
patorankingfire said:
Happy birthday Starboy God bless you Forever
kobe_boujee said:
More life king
sisterdeborah said:
Happy Birthday!!!
afuaasantewaasingathon said:
Happy birthday
mzbeldaily said:
Happy birthday son
efya_nokturnal said:
Happy Birthday
cousinskeether said:
Happy birthday my g
drpoundsofficial said:
Happy Birthday super star ⭐️ @kuamieugene ❤️❤️
kwesiarthur_ said:
More Life Kuami. Live long and prosper
kecheglobal said:
Happy birthday star ❤️❤️❤️❤️ may u live long
Source: YEN.com.gh