Charlotte Osei's success tales and stunning appearance continue to inspire young ladies

The former chairman of the election commission has a distinctive sense of style, and her characteristic haircut complements every outfit she wears

The amazing woman and attorney has an active social media presence, posting pictures of herself looking stunning in various outfits.

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, popularly called Charlotte Osei, is celebrating her birthday today, February 1, 2024.

The talented and eloquent female lawyer opted for a stunning casual outfit for her birthday photoshoot. She looked elegant in a three-quarter sleeve tee shirt and ankle-length denim jeans.

Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @char_osei

Charlotte Osei looked fabulous in a voluminous afro hairstyle and heavy makeup. UN International Elections Commissioner accessorised her look with stud earrings, bracelets and fashionable gold rings.

Check out the photos below;

Charlotte Osei slays in a white dress

The University of Ghana graduate Charlotte Osei looked heavenly in a white long-sleeve dress while rocking her signature locs hairstyle.

Check out the photo below;

The Deputy Director of National Service, Afia Oware, has commented on Charlotte Osei's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Afiaoware stated:

Happy Birthday, @char_osei ❤️

Femiasante stated:

Happy Birthday ❤️

Brenlutte stated:

Happy birthday Mummy ❤️ Wishing you a life full of bliss and blessings

Dennisbonsu stated:

Happy birthday

Osebenwillie stated:

Happy birthday to the real & authentic @char_osei. You are as true, and beautiful inside and out since meeting you. God bless you abundantly, sis and have a fantastic birthday. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Claudialumor stated:

Love love ❤️

Nanaoyebampoeaddo stated:

Happy happy birthday, Charlotte❤️

Lipcnenna stated:

It's giving fifty-fine!!! Happy, blessed birthday to you, Mommy...❤️

Pastackieyarboi stated:

Happy Birthday Auntie Charlotte ♥️. More grace for unusual exploits!!

Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei flaunts her little beautiful 'sister' on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how social media was taken aback by Charlotte Osei's post about her friend's birthday.

The former EC Chair was praising her friend on her birthday. Charlotte Osei is well-known for posting adorable pictures of herself online.

