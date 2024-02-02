Multi-millionaire and media mogul, Osei Kwame Despite turned 62 years old on February 2, 2024

His son, Kennedy Osei kick-started the day with a heartfelt message celebrating his dad

His post has set the stage for numerous admirers of the wealthy family to follow suit

On February 2, 2024, Ghanaian multi-millionaire patriarch and entrepreneur, Osei Kwame Despite marked his 62nd birthday.

On his birthday, the multi-millionaire founder behind Despite Media and Despite Group of Companies was heralded by his son, Kennedy Osei who oversees his father's media conglomerate.

Kennedy took to social media to wish his dad well with a post that has got scores of fans talking.

Kennedy Osei celebrates Despite's 62nd Birthday Photo source: Instagram/Kennedyosei

Kennedy Osei calls Despite "my oga"

In Kennedy Osei's celebratory post, he called his father, Osei Kwame Despite, "Oga" and expressed his gratitude to him after sharing exclusive footage.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Oga. Keep growing younger and the abundance of Grace continues to find you. We love and appreciate you Dad ❤️."

Kennedy who is following in his father's footsteps recently earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law degree from the University of Ghana.

Netizens react to Kennedy Osei's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kennedy Osei's post.

desiree_mensah30 said:

I’m celebrating same birthday with your dad, tell him I want to meet him someday

beaut_yblinz wrote:

Slide 6: what a luxury. Happy birthday daddy

freebwoy33 commented:

Happy birth day sir and also to my wife same birthday

officialcburn noted:

“Now praise we great and famous men, the fathers named in story; And praise the Lord, who now as then reveals in man his glory.” Happy birthday Mr Osei Kwame. May you continue to be a beacon of light and wisdom in Ghana and the world at large.

iamdmata remarked:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ He's also my Oga , the Boss . God bless him more

marie_lisacrowley added:

This time around Oga inn sharing for reach we for the down here bro

Source: YEN.com.gh