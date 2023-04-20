The board chairman of GHAMRO, Rex Omar, has shared his opinion on the ongoing dispute between Obrafour and Mantse Aryeequaye

Rex Omar has asked the two Ghanaian creators to come together instead of suing Drake individually over the alleged copyright theft

Obrafour has sued Drake for infringing on the copyright of his Oye Ohene song, but Mantse has claimed that he owns the voice on the 'Killer Cut' sound that Drake sampled

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The board chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has addressed the ongoing quarrel between highlife legend Obrafour and Mantse Aryeequaye, a Ghanaian filmmaker.

Mantse Aryeequaye's claim that he owns the 'Killer Cut' sound, which is the subject of a $10 million lawsuit between Obrafour and Canadian rapper Drake, has become the talk of the showbiz space.

The filmmaker asserted his right to the song not long after it became public that Obrafour had filed a lawsuit against Drake for using his sound without the superstar's permission in his Calling My Name song.

Rex Omar in the middle of Obrafour and Mantse Image credit: @rexomar @iamobrafour @Accradotalt

Source: Instagram

In response to the viral suit, Mantse claimed that Obrafour did not own the sound. He said that he recorded the 'Killer Cut' phrase on the Oye Ohene song, and Obrafour did pay him. Hence, he rightly owned the sound that Drake sampled in his song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Commenting on the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 20, 2023, Rex Omar called the two Ghanaian creators to order, advising them to join forces instead of fighting each other. He added that and not Drake.

According to him, Obrafour, as the owner of the master tape of Oye Ohene, has the right to sue Drake. He said Manste, who created the "Killer cut blood" phrase, also had an interest in the case, but that he needed to pursue compensation for his work from Obrafour.

It's imperative for all interested parties to stop commenting on the case as it can be used to jeopardize the case, especially Mantse, Hammer and Obrafoɔ [sic]. For 1% of something is better than 100% of nothing, he wrote on Facebook.

Ghanaians react to Rex Omar's opinion on the Mantse and Obrafour's copyright feud

Many Ghanaians have expressed their views on the matter, with many agreeing agreed with Rex Omar's analysis of how the two Ghanaian musicians can solve their differences

David Vasco wrote:

Perfectly said! Nii is acting out of pure hatred. The black man doesn't want to see his fellow man advance in life. Enemies of progress.

Perez Peprah commented:

Simple, short and precise. I wonder why we are even listening to him

Richard Kofi Agor said:

Mantse is actually mudding the water. This might get out of hand and Drake's Lawyers can use this against the Plaintiff ( Obrafour ). The disunity in the industry is very disturbing!

Rex Omar wins GHS 200,000 court case against Joy Industries Limited

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Rex Omar had won a court case against Joy Industries Limited.

The Veteran highlife singer sued the beverage company for using his song in an advert without his consent.

Rex Omar won the lawsuit with a GH¢200,000 compensation from Joy Industries Limited.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh