Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has posted a sweet video where she shows off her dance moves

She rocked a stunning African print with accessories, boosting her height in a pair of lovely heels

Fans gathered under the clip on her TikTok account, where many celebrated her figure, including her stunning legs

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has taken to her TikTok account to share a video where she grooves to a vibey tune to the delight of fans.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon sensation in the clip looked stunning in her African ensemble.

Afua Asantewaa flaunts fine legs as she dances in video. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: TikTok

Afua Asantewaa flexes her fine legs

The gorgeous mumpreneur and journalist cut a fine figure as she danced in heels. Showing off her shapely figure, she flexed her fine legs and natural beauty. Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum clearly glowed in the footage.

Posting the video, her caption indicated that it was her first time dancing to the enthralling song.

“Okrrrrrr first try, and this is for all Abenas,” the caption read on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on video of Afua Asantewaa

Netizens who thronged the comments area of her post shared uplifting remarks.

QUEEN ANNY posted:

My bestie, forget the haters.

Esther Abagna commented:

Keep being you ❤️.

Yawmark posted:

Fine legs. Love you my dear.

Franciscaagyapoma1 wrote:

Lovely Afua, I like the style of your dress.

Kisses said:

I will always love u because I didn’t have a good night's sleep during December so I can't you dear .

EffectiveI’I’mot9 commented:

Focus on the positive side and ignore negativity .

DictaWiredua said:

Decency at its best ❤️.

Obaa Adwoa161 said:

Looking great .

Yvonne Pehue posted:

I love you, my sweetheart.

Majorvictoria7 commented:

I'm happy to see you all the time .

Esthernhyiraba commented:

God bless you, go high and thank you.

Aladycalled_efya commented:

Dancing on point!. So Afua what can’t you do in this life? your versatility is commendable ❤️I love you ❤️.

Maameama929 said:

Beautiful soul .

Afua Asantewaa gushes over her husband

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum oozed sweet vibes and put up a loved-up display while working with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

On Tuesday, February 27, she appeared on Okay FM to discuss her Guinness World Records (GWR) attempt and disqualification.

Afua Asantewaa posed for the camera as she beamed in an African print with accessories to match at the premises of Despite Media. She boosted her height with a pair of high heels.

Source: YEN.com.gh