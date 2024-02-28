Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has posted a video where she oozes positive vibes with her husband

The GWR sing-a-thon personality raved over her husband when she uploaded the footage on her Instagram page

Fans who trooped to the comment section of her heartwarming clip complimented her look and personality

Ghanaian journalist/entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum oozed sweet vibes and put up a loved-up display while working with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

On Tuesday, February 27, she appeared on Okay FM for a discussion surrounding her Guinness World Records (GWR) attempt and disqualification.

Afua Asantewaa gushes over her husband. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa posed for the camera as she beamed in an African print with accessories to match at the premises of Despite Media. She boosted her height with a pair of high heels.

Posting the video with a caption, the businesswoman gushed about working with her husband, who was the cameraperson. It is not clear whether her significant partner captured the moment before or after her interview on Okay FM.

“When your honey is the videographer Serious angles nkoaa eeeeyi Kofi Anyway the video is nice I love it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Fans swoon over Afua

YEN.com.gh captured comments where fans lavished compliments over Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum.

Awakeanastasia said:

Eeei, Daddy Kofi the videographer much love .

YawDodo commented:

My all time favorite star.

Kodjevlyn2 posted:

Live your life girl ..

Sammyyona said:

See beauty with humility. Don't mind the haters.

YoyoDabiel reacted:

Wow. True African beauty. Ghana has something fine. Forget the haters.

NanaSerwaavim commented:

Beautiful African woman. We love you, sis.

KofiNyarko posted:

Always on point my dear. I feel k3k3.

Yayadoyourself indicated:

Ghana finest wai.

Adepa_blessed indicated:

Their worse nightmare .

Lovewayo posted:

We love the video too.

The_oparebea_influence commented:

You make love love beautiful ❤️❤️. We love you Afua Asantewaa ❤️.

288.pri_akosuapriscilla commented:

It takes dedication, ambition and hard work to visualize our dreams ❤️.

Estherabagna indicated:

Pressure!.

Why GWR disqualified Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Records (GWR) disclosed that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon attempt was dismissed due to unmet guidelines around rest break rules.

This comes in response to an email request by the Ghana Business News asking the GWR about why her evidence was rejected. The GWR emphasised that these rules are standard across all our “longest marathon records.”

Afua Asantewaa completed more than 126 hours in her singing marathon, which began on December 24, 2023, to December 29, 2023, in an attempt to break the 11-year-old GWR milestone in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare. She commented on the disqualification and said she’d announce her next line of action in a few days.

Source: YEN.com.gh