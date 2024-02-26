Afua Asantewaa Aduonum relived memories from her Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt on McBrown’s Kitchen

During an appearance on the show, she sang some of her favourite songs alongside the host, Nana Ama McBrown

The footage of the two personalities, released on YouTube, raked in comments from fans on the internet

Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum relived memories from her Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt when she appeared on McBrown’s Kitchen.

She performed some of her favourite songs on the television programme hosted by Ghanaian presenter/actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Afua Asantewaa relives GWR sing-a-thon attempt on McBrown's Kitchen. Photo credit: McBrown's Kitchen.

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa recalls modest academics and career

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opened up about her academic journey, marriage and GWR sing-a-thon events on the programme.

The Ghana Institute of Journalist alumna, present-day University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) GIJ Campus, said she completed her basic education at Achimota Basic School before receiving her senior high school education at Adventist Senior High School in Swedru in Ghana’s Central Region.

She earned a Purchasing and Supply/Marketing certificate from Sunyani University [Sunyani Technical University] before bagging a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Communication Studies at GIJ.

The moment Afua Asantewaa performed lovely tunes on McBrown’s Kitchen unfolded as she recalled her inspiring journey.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smith’s cook-a-thon attempt

YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1.

Source: YEN.com.gh