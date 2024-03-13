DWP Academy dancer Endurance Grand most recently launched an electrified dance challenge

A video where the entertainer thrills her audience with her impressive dance moves gathered reactions

Fans who reached out in the comments area of her footage loved the vibrant moves of the performer

DWP Academy star Endurance Grand electrified the floor with her dynamic dance moves, setting the tone for a thrilling dance challenge launch.

The entertainer posted the footage on social media, where she opted for an all-white with colourful embellishments. Her casual look in the video included sneakers for the dance challenge.

Endurance Grand launches new dance challenge. Photo credit: endurancegrand.

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand’s energy was infectious as she grooved to the beat of the new song, Incoming.

Accompanying the video, Endurance Grand penned: “I am the Incoming they never saw Coming. New Dance Challenge Alert. This one’s for everyone, so let’s give it our best shot.

Endurance Grand inspires fans

The new video comes after the entertainer shared a video of her trip outside the country.

“Speak life to your dreams so it turns to reality ✌❤️. JAKPA SEASON,” the dancer captioned the clip.

Watch the video of her dance challenge below:

Netizens react to the video of Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions under the dance video of Endurance Grand.

Love_super_beauty_world commented:

My sweetheart this, your smile is full of life .

Helentabane wrote:

Your Fire Baby Girl!

Maameadjoa said:

Flawless❤.

Agbajehannah said:

Looking good .

Tappriypatrickstephensactowa posted:

Yes is nice.

Nhiffy reacted:

Noooooo you tooooooooooooo badddddd.

Ndubuisimosesogbuokiri commented:

You’realready there.

Ade_diwura_23 posted:

Her smile is enough ❤️.

1_kneshh wrote:

Even with her hair cut she still flavour❤.

Moslinees said:

That's my favorite. Wishing to see you someday.

Joyfavour4082 commented:

Amazing.

Hassanatu9246 wrote:

You are blessed forever.

Endurance Grand slays in beautiful Kente outfit

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that talented female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly called Endurance Grand, went viral with her latest photoshoot.

The DWP academy member looked different when she wore a beautiful kente outfit to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day.

Endurance Grand wore a custom-made kente with beautiful adinkra symbols in it. She accessorised with handmade gold beads and gold rings.

