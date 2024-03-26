Medikal's ongoing beef with Showboy has caused him to disassociate himself from his idol Criss Waddle and label AMG Business

The feud has forced Criss Waddle to go on a ranting spree, raining harsh words on his long-time colleague Showboy

Waddle's emotional rant caught the attention of Shatta Wale, who has now stepped in to restore order in the AMG camp

On March 23, a scuffle between Sam Safo Jr, the self-acclaimed co-founder of the AMG Business record label and influencer David Deuces, affiliated with the same label, happened in Accra.

The situation infuriated Ghanaian rapper Medikal, who announced his exit from the label at a crucial time as his debut concert in London drew near.

The rapper established that Showboy's constant efforts to run down his brand's name had been normalised by his idol, Criss Waddle, for far too long, hence his decision.

Criss Waddle pays heed to Shatta Wale

In a lengthy live interaction on Snapchat, Criss Waddle broke his silence about the feud and addressed several of the false narratives spewed by Showboy.

Criss Waddle admitted that Showboy had become a cancer, spreading his poison since he returned to Ghana after his prison sentence in the US.

The renowned AMG Business CEO and rapper went on to bash Showboy, describing him with unprintable words.

After the interaction, Criss Waddle shared online that he would be ceasing fire after a text from Shatta Wale advising him to channel his anger in the right way to protect the legacy they've built over all these years.

Shatta Wale also assured Criss Wadle that he had talked to Medikal on his behalf, advising him to focus on building at the EMPIRE and continue capitalising on their gains.

Fans react as Shatta Wale steps into the ongoing AMG Business beef

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's advice to Criss Waddle.

@Janzyss said:

Obidi and rastaman are busy Godfather is not

@sampson__brak noted:

Where is the lie? They are just social butterflies with wallets

@DwomohChristian commented:

Were you not the one calling for show boys head?? You even said if it was Shata like the way he go beat um

Shatta Wale to join Medikal in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale would join Medikal on stage at the O2 Indigo stage in London for the latter's critically acclaimed debut concert.

In a video shared by both artistes, Shatta Wale rallied support for Medikal ahead of the show.

