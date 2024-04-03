Medikal recently announced that his relationship with Fella Makafui had ended

Several days after his divorce announcement, the rapper says he fears his life may be in danger

His tweet has got many fans worried, while others think it's a publicity stunt in favour of his upcoming concert

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been involved in several issues this year.

From his squabble with Showboy, forcing him to exit his label, to his recently announced divorce from actress Fella Makafui, the rapper has admitted that he has been through a lot.

A cryptic online post from Medikal has caught the attention of numerous fans who believe his life may be in danger.

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal Photo source: Facebook/Medikal

Source: Facebook

Medikal cries for help

On April 3, Medikal shared his plights on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Hi, my name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal. If anything bad happens to me, I question the people living in my house, with the exception of my daughter Island Frimpong."

A few minutes after the cryptic tweet, the rapper shared a status update on his London concert, making people think his earlier post was a publicity stunt.

However, following his recent troubles, especially with Showboy, a convicted felon who served a prison sentence in the US, some fans say they have reason to fear.

Fans express their fear after Medikal's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's fear-mongering post about his life.

@YoBhoy said:

You alone everyday something dey happen. One show you dey go do for London you wan stay relevant saaaa

@OriginalObeng wrote:

Yo Medikal?? You dey cool? Of late you dey move someway o Killa. Or it’s because of the O2 show??

@natioonn noted:

By now Fella make one call to her hometown say make dem show you something small.

Medikal announces Shatta Wale as part of the lineup for London concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's debut London concert at the O2 Indingo venue had gained momentum with the announcement of Shatta Wale as a guest performer.

Shatta Wale confirmed his involvement with the concert and rallied his fans in the UK to anticipate the music experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh