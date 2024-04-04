Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has explained in a video why he has suddenly become outspoken and has been going on social media rants lately

He stated that the new him is beyond control and that he woke up one morning and decided to be wayward

His statements in the video sparked mixed feelings from his fans

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has highlighted on his X account and on other social media platforms that he is portraying a new version of himself which many might find confusing.

Medikal announces a new version of himself

The seasoned rapper has been on several social media rants, which has got many people concerned about his mental health and well-being.

Taking to his verified X account, Medikal told his fans that the new version of him cannot be tamed. He wrote:

"Mind you,the new Medikal is Beyond Kontrol "

In another set of videos that have surfaced online, the Ayekoo crooner stated that it was a very difficult decision for him to make, adding that he woke up one morning and felt that way.

He stated that his current constant rants on X have no negative intention behind them, and neither does he have a perceived agenda.

Medikal also added that his constant controversial rants have nothing to do with promoting his upcoming concert at the O2 Indigo in London on May 3, 2024,

"This is a decision I solely made by myself. I just woke up and that's how I feel, and from today, moving forward, that's how I'm going to be," he said in a video

Below is a statement Medikal made on X about the new him being out of control.

Below is a video of Medikal talking about the new him.

Reactions as Medikal speaks about the new him

Social media users claimed Medikal was suffering from a broken heart after he came out that he and Fella Makafui were divorced.

Others also opened that they loved the new him who is more vocal and does not hide under the shadows of his best friend and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

portiababyofficial1# esparato said:

He is losing it ooo

Queen Afiadell said:

Broken heart is what is doing him like this ooo

Buga said:

Your face has changed eiii

jessykapinto157 said:

I started giggling as soon as the video started

arimasjnr said:

Boss please I beg, i love your art so much please remain calm

@boytooforeign_ said:

We know you as AMG Oo don what is BYK

@MoorWasty said:

But today u Dey tweet paa Oo ,yy or is because of the broken heart

@billithego8 said:

I’m actually feeling the new Medikal ngl

"MoMo Ideas": Medikal drops convo of Bongo Ideas begging him for money

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Medikal shared a screenshot of the conversation between himself and controversial celebrity critic Bongo Ideas.

The conversation was about Bongo Ideas begging him for money to pay bills and also for his recovery after he alleged that he was arrested and assaulted by the police.

The conversation got many people tagging Bongo Ideas with a new name, MoMo Ideas.

