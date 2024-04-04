Ameyaw Debrah took to his X page to complain bitterly about an exorbitant amount he was charged for electricity in just a month

A screenshot he shared showed that he was to pay over GH¢8k for a month's use of electricity, which he plans not to pay

In the post he made, the angry media personality said he would prefer if ECG disconnected him from the national power grid than pay such an amount

Popular Ghanaian journalist and blogger Ameyaw Debrah has taken to social media to voice his discontent over an exorbitant electricity bill he received from ECG.

Ghanaian media personality Ameyaw Debrah Photo Source: ameywadebrah

Source: Instagram

The bill, which amounted to a staggering GH¢8,777 for just a month's usage, has left Debrah and many Ghanaians in disbelief.

Ameyaw Debrah did not hold back in expressing his frustration. He shared a screenshot of the bill on his X page, sparking reactions from netizens. In the caption of the screenshot, he wrote:

Dear @NAkufoAddo, please tell ECG to come and disconnect my electricity. I will not pay this bill if I don’t understand how @ECGghOfficial derived it.

In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians complained about the increasing cost of living, with electricity bills being a significant concern. Many people shared similar experiences they had with ECG.

Ameyaw Debrah's electricity bill leaves many stunned

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fiifiAgyiri said:

There’s something ECG is not telling us, I bought 170 cedis prepaid on 28th March, and the finished yesterday. ECG needs to be very careful on how they’re deal wth us

KwameDespiteBa commented:

They are very corrupt, and they feel nothing can stop them. We gotta take them on for a minute in the country.

princekay said:

Eyyy Are you running a morgue and a cold store in your house? Abeg invest in solar cos igo save you so much

Kwaku Manu laments about road safety

In another story, Kwaku Manu has complained bitterly about the wrongful parking of vehicles on the shoulders of roads following Kuami Eugene's accident.

The actor was peeved about the situation, stating that there have been several clarion calls for the act to be stopped, but it still persists.

Kuami Eugene was involved in a near-fatal car accident in his Range Rover on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh