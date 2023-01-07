'Swetie Pie' hitmaker Joey B has broken his silence on why he has been missing certain shows that he has been billed to perform at

In a heartfelt series of messages he shared on his Twitter page, he explained that it was due to his frequent Asthma attacks

This has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians empathise with him as others share remedies and medications that work for them

Celebrated Ghanaian singer and rapper, Joey B, has opened up about why he sometimes misses shows he is billed to perform at and why his absense agitates partygoers.

Joey B speaks on Asthma attacks. Photo Source: @1realjoeyb

Source: Instagram

In a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter page, Joey B explained that he has been battling with Asthma and his attacks have gotten intense these past few years.

He shared that the symptoms got serious in 2018, however, he has been doing his best to show up at shows and to release songs for his fervent fans.

He further stated that triggers such as changes in the weather such as the Harmattan and the excessive dust due to the poor roads in the country have contributed to his attacks.

He further stated that regardless of these setbacks, he still gave stellar perfromances at previous shows.

Joey B assured fans that not showing up to events is not intentional and that even with free gigs, he still does well to show up.

Below are more tweets from Joey B explaining further:

Reactions as Joey B opens up about his struggles with Asthma

@lyrics_richard stated:

May God be of help cos I miss the real joey b

@saaheneasiamah remarked:

Godspeed ✊♥ whatever u do make sure u put yourself first.

@Enochquarcoo said:

You really try. Non-asthma patients will never understand what we go through

@verrah_xx commented:

I’d still go and wait for you any day baby. Praying for good health ❤️

@ynglrd_1 said:

Get some mustard seeds and garlic and chew regularly. You can add honey too. That’s what saved me. Haven’t had an attack since 2014

Meanwhile, more sweet messages are pouring in for Joey B as many others share home remedies as well as medications that have worked well in controlling their Asthma attacks.

Source: YEN.com.gh