Rapper Medikal took to his official X account to write a touching message thanking singer Bisa Kdei for being welcoming to him earlier on in his music career

He disclosed that he lived with Bisa Kdei and even used the singer's first car to learn how to drive

Many people applauded Medikal for being open about the help he received from Bisa Kdei and being thankful

Rapper Medikal has opened up about the struggles earlier in his music career and how singer Bisa Kdei came to his rescue during those times.

Medikal (left) and Bisa Kdei (right) in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @bisakdei

Source: Instagram

Medikal thanked Bisa Kdei

Taking to his official X account, @Medikalbyk, Medikal recounted the times when Bisa Kdei opened the doors to his home and housed him.

He stated that he was at home to the extent that he used to play video games such as Grand Theft Auto (GTA) with the Brother Brother hitmaker.

The father of one owd his exceptional driving skills to Bisa Kdei, adding that he used Bisa Kdei's first car to learn how to drive.

To conclude his post on X, Medikal thanked the Mansa hitmaker. In his heartwarming message to Bisa Kdei, Mediakl wrote:

I lived with Bisa Kdei for sometime, aside playing gta, Ibi Bisa ein first car I take learn driving, thank you so much Bisa

Below is a tweet Medikal made thanking Bisa Kdei.

Reactions as Medikal opened up about Bia Kdei helping him in his early days in the music industry

Many people applauded Medikal for being transparent with the fact the fact that it was not all rosy at the beginning stages of his music career. Medikal's loyal fans also thanked Bisa Kdei for being welcoming to their idol.

Below are some of the opinions from fans:

@Ginkor4 said:

Real Recognize Real! Beyond Fucken Kontrol !!!!!

@al_varo777 said:

But they’ll come and say you’re ungrateful smh.

@OriginalObeng said:

He’s a real one ❤️

@LAdeeku46428 said:

Medikal ankasa you they kai your back waaa one thing I they like about you.

@Kojodisturb_byk said:

Now adey barb cause how you Dey respect that guy I just dey wonder you be too real adey learn from you

"I want 2 kids": Fella Makafui joyfully trashes out divorce remarks by Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui has clarified that her marriage to rapper Medikal is going smoothly and that she will be at the 02 Arena to support her husband at his headline concert.

Fella's statement contradicted that of her husband, who alleged that they have been divorced for some time now.

The video sparked diverse opinions from fans, while many applauded Fella for her maturity in answering the questions pertaining to her marriage in the interview.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh