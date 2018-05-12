Global site navigation

Who is Bisa Kdei? Bio, age, family, career, net worth, more
Who is Bisa Kdei? Bio, age, family, career, net worth, more

by  Chris Ndetei Peris Walubengo

Bisa Kdei is a singer and record producer from the eastern region of Ghana. His creativity in generating melodious soundtracks has made him an international icon. Most of his songs are massive hits in West African countries.

Who is Bisa Kdei
Bisa Kdei wearing hoodies.
The native solo artist rose to stardom by making movie soundtracks. Bisa has incredible music and production skills. He perfected his natural born talents and gifts to become one of the best artists in Ghana.

Profile summary

NameRonald Kweku Dei Appiah
Stage nameBisa Kdei
GenderMale
Date of birth19 March 1986
Age36 years (as of October 2022)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthAccra, Ghana
NationalityGhanaian
EthnicityAfrican
Mother tongueTwi
High schoolChristian Valley International School
CollegeAccra Technical Training College
OccupationSinger and record producer
GenresHighlife
Years active2012–present
LabelsBlack Legendary Music
ParentsUnknown
Siblings7
Marital statusSingle
ChildrenNone
ReligionChristian
Net worth$1 million - $5 million (Approx.)
Websitemybisakdei.com
YouTubeBisaKdeiOfficial
Twitter@bisa_kdeidei
Instagram@bisakei
Facebook@bisakdeiworld
SpotifyBisa Kdei
Emailbookings@mybisakdei.com
Phone number+233204045604

Who is Bisa Kdei?

Musician Bisa Kdei is a dedicated Christian, a patriotic Ghanaian citizen, and an ardent lover of African heritage, specifically the Ghanaian culture.

Where is Bisa Kdei from?

Bisa Kdei's real name is Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, and he was born in Accra, Ghana.

How old is Bisa Kdei?

The Ghanaian musician is 36 years old as of October 2022, for he was born on 19 March 1986.

Bisa Kdei's parents
Kdei wearing silver neck chains and luxurious wristwatches.
Who are Bisa Kdei's parents?

Bisa Kdei's family has a strong Christian background. The musician is a thirdborn and has seven siblings. Although the public does not know Bisa Kdei's parents, he usually acknowledges them in his media interviews. They shaped his Christian life and instilled in him good morals.

Bisa Kdei's educational background

Bisa attended the Christian Valley International School and graduated from Accra Technical Training College.

The artist debunked rumours that he was not a perfect English speaker by responding in English during an interview on a local TV station.

Bisa Kdei's career history

Kdei was passionate about music since childhood and took it seriously from age 15. He was part of the BISA (Boys in Serious Action ) rap group. The artist's talent enabled him to launch a solo career after leaving the group.

Movie producer Afra Marley noticed his talent and introduced him to the industry's bigwigs. Networking and hard work propelled Bias’s success story to greater heights.

Bisa has collaborated with international and top Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, D-Black, Keche, Becca, Efya, Stonebwoy, Irene Logan, R2Bees, and Patoranking.

Bisa Kdei's cars
Bisa leaning and sitting on posh cars.
He has worked with several producers, such as Paul Gee, Miracle Films, Pat Thomas and A.A. productions. He also composed music for the movie alongside John Legend, Usher Raymond, Davy Nathan, Phillip Lawrence, and Michael Diskint.

Bisa Kdei's songs

The Azonto Ghost track put Bisa in the spotlight. The star has three albums under his name. The Thanksgiving album went viral on Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. Bisa Kdei's Odo Carpenter hit song is part of this sixteen-tracks album.

His other famous song, Mansa, was released on 16 June 2015 as a lead track for his second album titled Breakthrough. Kdei released the song on the day his mother died.

The song paved the way for his third album, Konnect, to be successful. He collaborated with award-winning Nigerian artist Patoranking the album's hit single called Life.

Bisa also worked with several other renowned African artists on the album to promote African culture worldwide. Hit song Feeling featured Reekado Banks, another well-known African artist.

Popular Bisa Kdei's love songs

1. Odo carpenter15. Party De Go
2. Brother Brother16. Magbo
3. Metanfo17. Kakape
4. Mansa18. 6 strings
5. Life19. Aboa Sika
6. Azonto Ghost20. Distance relationship
7. Saa21. Vamijo
8. Atomesu22. Over
9. Baba23. Miaa Na Waye
10. Jwe24. Pillow
11. Apae25. Aseda
12. I Love You26. Killer Girl
13. Samina27. Feeling
14. Big Boy Weezy28. Mabro

Bisa Kdei's awards

The star has won several awards for contributing to the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Here is a list of some of the awards our very own Bisa has bagged;

YearAward
2013Best Soundtrack of the Year, Ghana Movie Awards
2013Best Movie Soundtrack of the Year, Kumawood Movie Awards
2015Songwriter of the Year, Ghana Music Awards
2015Best Male Video, 4Syte Music Video Awards
2015Favorite Male Singer of the Year, Ghana Kids Choice Awards
2015Video of the Year, AFRIMMA
2016Best Song of the Year, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)
2016Best Songwriter of the Year, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)
2016Artiste of the Year, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)
2016Best Male Act of the Year, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)
2016Best Collaboration of the Year, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)
2016Highlife Song of the Year, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
2016Highlife Artiste of the Year, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
2016Album of the Year, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
2016Most Popular Song of the Year, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
2016Highlife Song of the Year, Ghana Music Awards in the UK
2016Highlife Artiste of the Year, Ghana Music Awards in the UK
2016Favorite Song of the Year, Ghana Kids Choice Awards
2016Favorite Singer of the Year, Ghana Kids Choice Awards
2016Favorite Collaboration of the Year, Ghana Kids Choice Awards
2017Highlife Artiste of the Year, Ghana Music Honors

Who was Bisa Kdei's girlfriend?

Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong (alias Becca) was rumoured to be Bisa Kdei's girlfriend in 2017. She is a Ghanaian singer, actress, and songwriter. They two collaborated on songs like Hw3 and Beshiwo.

Becca and Bisa denied the allegations, stating that their relationship was strictly professional. A viral April Fools' day prank about Becca and Bisa Kdei's wedding bells excited the public in 2018.

Nigerian entrepreneur/artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel Becca married Becca on 18 August 2018 in Accra, Ghana. The couple has one child. Kdei revealed that he denied ever dating Becca when she got married to give her space to focus on her family.

Who is Bisa Kdei's girlfriend?

It was reported in 2022 that Bisa and singer Sefa were in a secret affair. Both of them are yet to confirm this.

Who is Bisa Kdei's daughter?

Unconfirmed reports claimed the artist had a daughter when a picture of himself holding a girl in a house in the US went viral.

Bisa Kdei's family
Kdei's trendy dressing styles.
Who is Bisa Kdei's wife?

Kdei has never been married, but it is difficult for the public to know if he is dating anyone because he keeps his love life private. The artist rarely comments on rumours of him having a new catch. Bisa said on Happy FM in May 2020:

I am not married, and I have no children.

When the show's host insisted, he added:

I am still waiting on the Lord.

Bisa Kdei's net worth

Bisa Kdei's top songs have made him one of the highest-paid musicians in Ghana, but there is no specific figure about his net worth in the public domain. Sources estimate he is worth $1 million to $5 million.

Bisa Kdei's cars and houses

Bisa does not flaunt his assets online and feels cars are mere toys. He built a luxurious mansion in 2019 and denied claims that it cost $5 million. Kdei is quite philosophical. One of his wise quotes is:

Start wherever you are, use what you have, and you shall get there.

Bisa Kdei's latest news

Reports indicate that Yemi Alade and Bisa Kdei worked together in London a few days before Yemi flew to Ghana to do a music video with Kdei. The two were spotted in Ghana in October 2022.

Kdei will hold a milestone concert titled Indigo at The O2 in London, UK, on 18 November 2022 to mark his 10th anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry. Ada Collective are the concert's official sponsor, and tickets are available at the axs.com website.

Bisa Kdei's net worth
Bisa wearing traditional and modern outfits.
Facts about Bisa Kdei

  • Bisa transitioned from hip-hop and rap to the highlife music genre.
  • He usually sings in Twi because it is his mother tongue.
  • Kdei has released some songs in Hausa, Akuapem, and Ewe languages.
  • He has several Christian tracks, including Give It To Baba.
  • Kdei loves Ghana's popular breakfast, scrambled eggs, sausage, and tea.
  • He goes to places like the Labadi beach when he has time for leisure.
  • The singer watches local movies like Metanfo.

Bisa Kdei's achievements inspire upcoming and established artists in Africa. Many would be over the moon if they were to win half the number of awards Kdei has bagged in his music career.

