Popular Ghanaian singer, Irene Logan, turns plus one today , February 17 2022, and the internet is flooded with many wishful thoughts for the singer

Irene Logan has proven herself to be a force to reckon with in the world of fashion and style judging from her Instagram photos

She constantly gets fans and social media users stunned every time she makes an appearance to an event or shares one for the likes on Instagram

Award-winning Ghana vocalist and winner of maiden edition of Stars of the Future , Irene Logan, celebrates her birthday today and tabloids are flooded with her birthday photos.

The singer turned 36 years old today, February 16, 2022 and fans and social media users are sharing their wishful thoughts for the singers plus one today.

Irene is loved by many not just for her enchanting vocals but her impeccable style sense as well. Her social media photos are testament to the singers mesmerizing fashion qualities. She always represents as a style icon in all appearances she makes.

Irene Logan.source: instagram/@irenelogan

As she marks her birthday today, YEN.com.gh reflect on some of the laudable fashion statements the award-winning vocalist has made that proves her style sense is as good as a vocals.

1. Irene Logan dazzles in this photo wearing an elegant full-length dress and photographs sitting pretty.

2. Not only does Irene know fashion but also understands style. She knows how to put things together.

3. Irene nails all facets of fashion. From street wear, to ball gowns, couture, the vocalist does it all to perfection.

4. Irene Logan has a beauty to behold. Her hair and makeup culture is next to perfection. She is a true beauty impresario.

5. The singer served a chic and sophisticated look in this photo. She made her black outfit glow on her.

6. It takes a lot of guts to score a dress with a sneaker and that is what Irene effortlessly did in this photo.

7. Irene Logan is a true style and beauty queen. She brings the life out of every dress she wears and that is why fashion lovers adore her.

