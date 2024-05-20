AY Poyoo has offered to bolster the rise of music careers in Ghana with his music and star power

The comic rapper has set eyes on Wendy Shay, expressing his intentions to feature the female singer

His overambitious post has sparked a conversation online as fans continue to chastise him

Ghanaian comic rapper who recently lost his catalogue after a dispute with his record label has caused a stir with his collaboration request.

AY Poyoo has opened up about his intention to feature the Afropop singer, Wendy Shay in a song on social media.

The rapper says he aims to leverage his feature to make the artists more popular and successful.

Ay Poyoo explains his intentions to feature Wendy Shay

AY Poyoo's tweet offering to help Wendy Shay caused a stir online as scores of fans took to social media to chastise the musician.

In response to the backlash from fans, AY Poyoo opened up about his intentions, saying,

Una for get details before concluding. She is my sister, we are from the same country not just that but from the same town (Kwahu). We share the same culture as Africans so what is wrong with putting her on the next level or giving her an opportunity?

Last year, the rapper signed a new deal in Nigeria, influencing his decision to relocate to the country to practice his art.

Netizens react to AY Poyoo's wish

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AY Poyoo's offer to Wendy Shay.

@gadonpapa1 said:

Masa stop fooling. You go do saaa she go block you

@McTwoBest4 noted:

Aponkye no where else dey? Anaa wo de ayɛ ha nam ama wo se

@EmmanuelMatadio added:

Bragging kills sometimes bro.

@flexkgermain added:

Where you blow reach

AY Poyoo causes frenzy with Portable comparison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AY Poyoo had expressed his frustrations with Ghanaians after claiming he was bigger than Portable, but his Nigerian counterpart was more successful because of support.

The Ghanaian musician made the comment while going on a long rant about the entertainment industry and lamented about the lack of support.

