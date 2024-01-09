Black Sherif has released the first single of the new year titled January 9th

The song was released at midnight on January 9th which marks the artiste's 22nd birthday

The song's lyrics and imagery have gotten many netizens talking about Black Sherif's incredible talent

Today, January 9, 2024, Ghanaian rapper and singer, Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif turns 22.

The young artiste whose debut was released in 2019 has had an amazing run in his globally successful music career.

For his 22nd birthday, Black Sherif decided to release a new single in honour of the day he was born.

Black Sherif releases new song to celebrate birthday Photo source: Twitter/BlackSheriffans, Twitter/Empire

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif releases new single on 22nd birthday

Black Sherif's new song, titled January 9 was released at midnight today as he turned 22.

The Empire signee first teased the song on December 29, 2024, sharing two photos from his explosive Afrofuture set last December.

In another post on the X platform, formerly Twitter, he went on to wish his fans a happy new year referencing his new song. The caption of the post read "Merry blessed year, 999".

Coincidentally, the artwork for his new song released today features the triple "999" sign which has opened up conversation about the cryptic imagery behind his art among a sect of his fans.

Netizens review Black Sherif's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Black Sherif's new song and hailed him on his 22nd birthday.

@TwoTerty_ said:

Black Sherif i think we need to have a sit down so you tell us how you make music. January 9th is sweet ooo herh

_Sharyf wrote:

Black Sherif is so talented and you can’t take that away from him

@cylova23 commented:

He’s just a lil hustling dude with big brains big upps ..

@aboagye_isaac1 remarked:

If you think deeply about his lyrics, you will think he is 50+. He is ahead of his age

@DaddyKay017 added:

Life pepper you at early age ahh you go wise up pass most grown ups chaley

Black Sherif chalks new Audiomack milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had made it to the list of Audiomack's top 10 most streamed African artistes.

The 22-year-old musician placed 9th on the annual list released by the streaming platform to honour its top artistes.

Source: YEN.com.gh