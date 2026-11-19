The official GTA VI soundtrack has been revealed following the game's release on Thursday, November 19, 2026

The 34-song list features prominent African musicians, including Ghana's Pat Thomas and DopeNation alongside Burna Boy and Asake

The inclusion of African artists in one of gaming's biggest franchises has drawn widespread attention across the continent

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The full soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI has been revealed, and Africa is well represented on the list.

Pat Thomas, Burna Boy, Asake and DopeNation are among the 34 songs featured in the new GTA VI game. Photo source: Pat Thomas, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images, DopeNation

Source: Facebook

Following the game's official launch on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the complete roster of artists and tracks featured in GTA VI emerged, confirming 34 songs made the cut.

Among the most talked-about inclusions are several prominent African musicians, with Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas and Accra duo DopeNation joining Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Asake on the tracklist.

African artists on the GTA VI soundtracks

The presence of Pat Thomas, one of Ghana's most celebrated musical icons, alongside a younger generation of African acts signalled a significant shift in how the globally dominant franchise curates its in-game radio stations.

His song “Gye Wani", which features the late highlife legend Ebo Taylor, has been featured in the newly released video game.

Ghanaian music duo DopeNation, known for blending Afrobeats and street pop out of Accra, appears with their 2025 smash hit "Kakalika" alongside Burna Boy, whose Afrofusion sound has long crossed over into mainstream Western markets, and Asake, the Lagos-born singer whose melodic street pop has dominated charts across Africa and beyond in recent years.

GTA VI is one of the most anticipated video game releases in history, and its soundtrack traditionally carries enormous cultural weight, introducing millions of players worldwide to genres and artists they may never have encountered otherwise.

The inclusion of African acts across what is now a 34-song catalogue reflects the growing global footprint of Afrobeats and its related sounds.

The full list of artists and songs featured in GTA VI continues to generate excitement online, with fans across the continent celebrating the milestone for African music on one of entertainment's biggest stages.

African/Afrobeats features

AfroBank FM hosts: Burna Boy (as Burna) and Palms Trax (as Palmsy) Previewed radio tracks: Asake – “Joha”; Pat Thomas feat. Ebo Taylor – “Gye Wani”; DJ Lag & Robot Boii feat. Kamo Mphela – “Shay’sana” Burna Boy and Seyi Vibez – “Giza” Official album contribution: Burna Boy – “Bigger”

The full list of the songs featured in GTA VI is below:

“Starting From Zero” — Justice feat. Michael McDonald

“That’s It” — Yung Lean featuring Future and Metro Boomin

“Ahh Yea” — Playboi Carti

“RHYNO” — Travis Scott

“Sexy Magic” — CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Étienne de Crécy

“Flower in a Hurricane” — Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

“Go Easy” — Dua Lipa

“Last Thing You Need” — Morgan Wallen

“X” — Jhayco

“Suzuki” — Fuerza Regida

“Macacoa 2000” — Rauw Alejandro

“Dance With Me” — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie featuring Elkan

“Bigger” — Burna Boy

“Count Up” — Gunna

“Let’s Rock” — Kodak Black and Don Toliver

“Wakin Up Flex” — Young Thug

“IKYFL” — Tee Grizzley

“TF?” — Don Toliver

“Don’t Chart” — Cardi B

“GMA” — JT

“Power Trip” — JENNIE

“Blood in Your Eyes” — Tove Lo

“Fast Emotion” — Zara Larsson

“Sweet Like Candy” — Camila Cabello

“Only One” — Fcukers

“Sandunguea” — Arca

“TRDWFE” — Rina Sawayama

“All Again” — Rose Gray

“Crazy for You” — Lana Del Rey

“Largate” — Kali Uchis and Helado Negroo

“No Me Busques” — Omar Apollo

“Bright Lights, Big City” — Keith Richards

“Stone Kold Krazy Luuv” — Jesse Johnson and Dâm-Funk

“Overtown Lights” — Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

Lil Win releases new movie soundtrack

We also highlighted facts about Lil Win’s soundtrack for the A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu) movie, featuring Medikal and Fameye.

The release has drawn praise from fans, as well as questions about whether the song should have been recorded in English for an international film.

Much of the movie was shot at Nzulezu, where the community enstooled Lil Win as its Nkosuohene during filming.

The production also brought several Nollywood stars to Ghana, including veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh