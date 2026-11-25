Pete Edochie, one of Africa's most celebrated actors, died in Enugu following a prolonged illness

The Nollywood icon rose to continental fame after portraying Okonkwo in a television adaptation of Things Fall Apart

Edochie is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, including fellow actors Yul and Linc Edochie

Pete Edochie, one of Africa's most iconic film actors, has died at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, his family has confirmed.

The family announced that Edochie passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Enugu, a city in south-eastern Nigeria.

Celebrated Nollywood actor Pete Edochie dies at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Credit: Pete Edochie

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared on Instagram, his son Leo wrote:

"As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

Edochie began his professional life as a broadcaster in 1967 before transitioning to acting.

His breakthrough came in 1987 when he was cast as Okonkwo, the proud and conflicted Igbo warrior at the centre of Chinua Achebe's acclaimed novel Things Fall Apart, in a television adaptation of the work.

The role brought him international recognition and firmly established his reputation as one of Nigeria's foremost actors.

He subsequently became one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood, Nigeria's film industry, which has grown into one of the largest in the world.

Pete Edochie's stacked filmography & achievements

His filmography spans several decades and includes titles such as Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and the 2018 romantic comedy Lionheart.

Known for his commanding voice, authoritative screen presence and frequent use of African proverbs, he was most often cast as traditional rulers, powerful patriarchs and wealthy elders.

In 2003, the Nigerian government awarded him the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), one of the country's national honours, in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

Edochie had spoken openly about his deteriorating health during a visit to Ghana in October, disclosing that he was struggling to walk and experiencing swelling in parts of his body. His candid remarks at the time drew widespread concern from fans across the continent.

In recent years, a new generation of admirers had discovered him through viral social media memes, with his distinctive facial expressions and memorable scenes from decades of work circulating widely online.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and their six children, including Nollywood actors Yul and Linc Edochie. Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues across the African film industry, with many remembering him as a foundational figure in Nigerian cinema.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s death, confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria president and the actor’s family.

Duru had dismissed rumours of a terminal illness just months before his passing, making the news especially heartbreaking for fans and colleagues who had followed his celebrated career.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh