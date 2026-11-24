The Alliance of Christian Apologists is demanding the removal of the Larabanga Mosque from the new GH¢2 Heritage Series banknote

The group raised concerns about the mosque being presented as a symbol of religious tolerance on the national currency

The Alliance set a deadline of December 1, 2026, when the Heritage Series notes are due to enter circulation

The Alliance of Christian Apologists, Ghana, has called on the Government and the Bank of Ghana to remove the Larabanga Mosque from the newly designed GH¢2 banknote before the Heritage Series enters circulation on 1 December 2026.

The Alliance of Christian Apologists is demanding the removal of the Larabanga Mosque from the new GH¢2 Heritage Series banknote. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a press statement dated 16 November 2026, the group argued that placing the mosque on the currency under a narrative of religious tolerance and diversity was historically inconsistent with the Larabanga community's own publicly documented practices.

President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the Heritage Series at Bank Square in Accra on Thursday, 12 November 2026. The series spans eight denominations and carries the theme of religious freedom.

The GH¢2 note features the portrait of Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery, the former Catholic Archbishop of Tamale who became Ghana's second cardinal in 2006, on its front face.

The reverse displays the Larabanga Mosque, a mud-and-timber structure in the Sudanese architectural style located in the West Gonja area of the Savannah Region.

Traditionally dated to 1421 and often referred to as the "Mecca of West Africa," the mosque is widely regarded as one of the oldest in West Africa.

It previously appeared on the reverse of the old ¢5 note in the 1970s. The note's Adinkra symbol, Nyame Dua, meaning "tree of God," represents divine presence and spiritual guidance.

The Alliance's Objection

Joy News reported that the group's objection is not to the mosque's status as an Islamic heritage site. Its concern centres on the narrative attached to it. Citing a Daily Graphic report in which Larabanga community leaders stated that churches and traditional shrines have historically not been permitted to operate in the community, the Alliance argued that a fundamental contradiction exists.

"How can a community known for restricting the establishment of other faiths' places of worship be presented on Ghana's national currency as a symbol of religious tolerance and diversity?" the statement read.

The group argued that national currency "is more than money. It is a representation of who we are and what we choose to celebrate as a nation," and warned that the current framing "risks rewarding religious exclusivity with national recognition."

Under a section titled "Ghana Has Better Stories to Tell," the Alliance proposed that future selections prioritise pioneers of education, healthcare, vocational training and democratic institutions, stating: "Our national story belongs to all Ghanaians, as well as non-Ghanaians who contributed meaningfully to the development of this country."

The Alliance made three formal demands: that the Larabanga Mosque be removed from the note before December; that the criteria for selecting monuments and personalities be reviewed; and that greater weight be given to individuals and institutions whose contributions advanced education, healthcare and democratic freedoms.

The group stressed its position was "not an attack on Muslims or Islam," describing it instead as "a call for historical honesty and consistency."

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Source: YEN.com.gh