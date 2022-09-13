Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is among the female celebrities with impeccable fashion sense

For the fifth consecutive time the morning show presenter hosted the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, she looked decent in her stylish outfits and invested in the right shoes to compliment her looks

YEN.com.gh has rounded up the five best shoes every woman needs in her collection to boss up and take control

No pain, No gain. Only celebrities can understand the pressure of being under constant surveillance from the paparazzi, followers, and fashion critics.

Wearing high heels three inches and above throughout the day seems impossible for some people, but our favorite celebrities make it look easy and stylish.

Media personality Berla Mundi started her journey from pageantry to hosting radio and TV shows. She has the mantle of hosting one of Ghana’s most significant music events, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, for five consecutive years, conquering the stage with her high heels and impeccable fashion choice.

As a morning show host, Berla Mundi continues to wow her followers with beautiful outfits from Ghanaian designers paired with classy high heels that every woman needs in her closet.

1. Colourful stiletto

Stilettos are always in vogue. Most of our favorite celebrities like Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Benedicta Gafah have flooded their social media pages with photos of them looking gorgeous in sky-high stilettos.

Estimated price $28 Source: @reddressboutique

2. Black heels

Black strappy heels are a wardrobe staple to go to new higher heights.

Estimated price. Source: @myer.com.au

3. Decorative High heels pumps

This stunning black shoe has a pointed-toe silhouette; these slip-on shoes feature an eye-catching jeweled embellishment that draws attention to your feet whenever you step out.

Estimated price: $40 @source: chic.ae

4. Mules

Mules heels are surprisingly easy to pair with any outfit while flaunting neatly done manicures.

Estimated price: £540 Source: @office.co.uk

5. Clear high heels

Clear high heels are the perfect shoes for everyday use and special events like red carpet events and weddings.

Estimated price: $70. Source: @zidmall.ccom

Beauty entrepreneur and model, Hamamat Montia flaunts her baby bump at New Fashion Week

Ghanaian model and mother of two beautiful girls, Hamamat Montia has made history as the first pregnant model to walk on the New Fashion Week runway flaunting her baby bump on full display.

The heavily pregnant model rocked African print style by Ghanaian fashion brand, Studio 189 that received huge accolades from onlookers and fashion enthusiasts.

