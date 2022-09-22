TikTok brought individuals like Jackline Mensah, Hajia Bintu, Official Crent, Peggy Lamptey, and others to the forefront in 2020, particularly during the Coronavirus pandemic

With consistency and hard work, these young stars have become household names and influencers for many brands

It is no surprise these female upcoming stars have become style influencers and models for various fashion brands as their followers keep increasing each day

The Covid-19 pandemic provided the perfect opportunity for some millennials worldwide to explore their hidden talents.

Ghana was no exception as what started as the shooting of hilarious videos for likes on TikTok became a full-time job for these upcoming stars.

Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa, Portia, Hajia Bintu, and other influencers have become brand influencers for many local and international brands, making a living out of their craft by advertising various products and services on their social media accounts.

These young stars have become perfect models for some fashion brands and designers as they model their apparel whenever they step out to red carpet events, hangouts, or on the move for business meetings.

1. Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah was recently spotted with award-winning stars Yvonne Nelson and Majid Michel shooting some hilarious TikTok videos while on the set of Fifty Fifty movie produced by Yvonne Nelson. Although she tries to stay away from the limelight, Jackline looks chic and elegant when she shares a picture on social media.

2. Hajia Bintu

A voluptuous social media sensation, Hajia Bintu doesn’t shy away from putting her curves on display in form-fitting and revealing outfits. She has a signature style for date night outfits which her fans can’t stop drooling over.

3. Cookie XX

The former Miss Malaika beauty queen is very vocal on social media and loud regarding her fashion sense. She wears vibrant colors and jumps on every trend before it becomes viral in Ghana. She is a showstopper and a great contender for her veteran-style influencers in this country.

4. Portia Wekia

Portia Wekia is also a former beauty queen and 2nd runner-up for Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2018. She has become a social media sensation, wowing her followers with her astonishing beauty, engaging content, and high fashion sense. She was recently spotted in a beautiful outfit by Salma Mumin from her clothing line.

5. Asantewaa

The young married woman tries to keep her followers up to date with the latest fashion trend. She dresses decently and keeps her style as simple and elegant as possible. She has become a muse for bridal designers to display their new collections.

Ghanaian creative expert, AFRIYAH, talks about her role as a crew member in the costume department for the Woman King movie

Ghanaian costumier AFRIYAH in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's fashion editor Portia Arthur revealed how she led Ghanaian craftswomen to produce textiles used for war clothes and training gears for actors.

She shared how her 18 years of experience styling celebrities and working in the Beasts Of No Nation costume department prepared her for this career breakthrough.

