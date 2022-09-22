Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin is undoubtedly one of the successful Ghanaian celebrities with thriving businesses, namely a restaurant and clothing line

As the influencer for made-in-Ghana products, the television star continues to promote talented Ghanaian fashion designers on and off the screens

Salma Mumin has always won our hearts with her skillful acting skills and extraordinary fashion sense as she flaunts her curves in stunning African prints for her followers to drool over

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin popularly known for starring in Ghallywood movies such as Amakye and Dede, Apples and Bananas, is among the successful Ghanaian celebrities with multiple side businesses that are still thriving despite their busy schedules.

The curvy screen diva started her side hustle by venturing into the food business with a restaurant at East Legon called Salma’s Eatery.

Salma had proven over the years, both on and off the camera, that she has command of the fashion industry with her unique styles; hence netizens were not surprised when she launched her clothing line, Lure by Salma.

Fashion lovers and her colleague celebrities have embraced and accepted the brand as a go-to clothing line for casual dates, brunch, and general streetwear when paired with sneakers or trendy stilettos.

Born in the Upper West Region of Ghana, Salma opts for African print styles when wearing all outfits from her clothing line.

The few times she shared photos of herself in African print always left her followers in awe. Salma is always spotted in elegant African print dresses by outstanding Ghanaian designers who have won various awards for their craftsmanship.

We have spotted Salma in many stylish African print designs in movies and red carpet events, but these five styles are perfect for anyone who wants to turn heads at a wedding or work-related event.

1. Long sleeve dress

This is the look of an African diva. Celebrated actress, Salma Mumin looks gorgeous in this haute couture by one of Ghana's talented fashion designers, Sima Brew. She is noted for styling Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, and other top TV stars for red carpet events.

The dress has beaded expensive ornaments and jewels that spark with the click of the camera. The red shoes, customized purse, and red lips complete her looks.

2. Knee-level jumpsuit

Salma flaunts her flawless skin in a form-fitting jumpsuit paired with matching shoes. She opted for short curly hair with frontals perfectly styled to draw attention to her face beat.

3. Off-shoulder dress with ruffles

It has been established that Salma's signature hairstyle is short curly and she loves to wear fashion accessories. The style icon looks classy in a long colorful print dress designed with a quality lace fabric infused with beads. She styled her looks with one of Selina Beb's signature purses to complete her looks.

4. Puff Sleeves dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. The fashion guru takes us back in time with this puff sleeve dress as she smiles for the cameras.

5. Mix and match African print dress

Mix and match are popular among retail clothing shops and we love it for its good bargain price. Mixing or blending two African prints to achieve a uniform look is absolutely magnificent although it requires courage and gut.

The TV star chooses the perfect designs that synchronize with each other for this red carpet look.

