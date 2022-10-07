Ghanaian musician and actress, Deborah Vanessa popularly called African Mermaid loves to flaunt her flawless body in gorgeous swimwear

The 38-year-old photo model, Deborah Vanessa is among the top style influencer in Ghana with a unique fashion sense

Deborah Vanessa over countless times that age is just a number as she flawlessly slay in elegant outs on the red carpet and star-studded events

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

No Ghanaian female celebrity has more swimwear photos than Deborah Vanessa. The Ghanaian musician and model, Deborah Vanessa’s love for two-piece apparel has earned her the nickname, African Mermaid.

The 38-year-old television star who stuns and glows as she ages can be compared to Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown. These top actresses have proven that age is just a number when it comes to showbiz and style.

Although Deborah Vanessa parades herself in skimpy bras and crop tops, the model knows when to switch to elegant suit trends, stylish two-piece outfits, or rock African print dresses.

Ghanaian musician and photo model, Deborah Vanessa makes headlines with this oversized suit. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh writes about five times Deborah Vanessa was the perfect style influencer in these stunning outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Suit trend

Rarely do we see our favorite female celebrities in oversized suit styles. The KNUST alumni teams with a top makeup artist, Lawrebe to create a daring face beat to match this nineties-inspired look.

2. Date night ideas

The 38-year-old celebrity steps out with her new heartthrob in a skintight colorful dress showing her flawless skin. The model gave us a classic celebrity pose with all the necessary fashion accessories on full display.

3. Ruched dress

The style icon, Deborah Vanessa joins stakeholders in the entertainment industry for a fun and entertaining night out in a little ruched dress. The African mermaid loves long hair even when she opts for a braided weave as seen in this photo.

4. Vacation inspired look

Celebrity life and the preying eyes on social media can be daunting for these celebrities. No wonder they are constantly going on vacations to relax and brainstorm new ideas to promote their brand. Deborah Vanessa brightens our mood with this black and white backless long dress.

5. African print dress

The supermodel graced the New York Fashion Week in a gorgeous African print dress designed with a leather corset as she strut on the runway.

Nikki Samonas shares awesome corporate-themed photos on Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas is promoting her most recent Hollywood film, Single Not Searching, starring Lisa Raye McCoy.

Nikki Samonas, a 37-year-old cinema legend, has undergone numerous wardrobe changes throughout the years.

In spite of her busy work schedule, Nikki Samonas appears to thrive under pressure as she posts gorgeous pictures on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh