Ghanaian media personality, Cookie Tee has an interesting story about how she began her journey as a journalist

The intelligent TV host has gone against all odds to become sought after in the entertainment and fashion industry

Cookie Tee represents versatility, confidence, and beauty as she hosts Ghana's Most Beautiful Show in stunning African print designs

Ghanaian female media personality, Shirley E.F Tibila is popular for eloquent presentations and impressive fashion choices.

The beautiful morning show host, recently disclosed in an emotional interview how she started her journey as a journalist.

She recounted the challenges, setbacks, and how she eventually got her first opportunity at GhOne TV.

Shirley Tibila popularly called Cookie Tee has worked her way to become one of the hosts of Ghana's Most Beautiful show, a beauty pageant that dwells on the rich culture and traditions of Ghana.

Ghanaian media personality, Cookie Tee stuns in beautiful African print dresses Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Young and bright female contestants from each of the sixteen regions in Ghana use creative means and excellent presentation to market their region.

As the co-host of one of Ghana's most watched television shows, Cookie Tee's outstanding wardrobe choices each week have become a source of style inspiration for weddings and red carpet events.

YEN.com.gh writes on five outstanding African print dresses worn by Cookie Tee to host the show.

1. Ruff sleeves

The morning show host, Cookie Tee serves us the barbie doll pose in this African print dress designed with royal blue colors.

The form-fitting dress was designed with a puff sleeve on the left side as she styled her long straight hair to the right.

2. Short sleeve dress with glittering designs

One of Ghana's underrated fashion designers, Mobertha adds any touch to this stunning GTP fabric to create a beautiful dress.

Cookie Tee, the style influencer is the one to beat when it comes to drawing perfectly defined eyebrows. She opted for a frontal wig to complete her looks

3. African print and brocade dress

Mixing African print and other fabrics that have pattern requires a genius to create a faultless look.

Cookie Tee was indeed ready to host the show with confidence, poise, and beauty as seen in the photo below.

4. Red carpet-inspired look

Just like Nana Ama McBrown, Cookie Tee twists the fashion rules to become the topic of the day. Check the color combination; orange, red, and leafy green. The designer did a perfect job of using the lace fabric to create beautiful patterns.

5. Corseted dress

The corset trend is by far worn by many female celebrities. It enhances your natural shape without actually wearing a bone-shaped corset. Cookie Tee gives us another twist with the long sleeves and side frills.

Source: YEN.com.gh