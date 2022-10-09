Ghanaian television star, Serwaa Amihere has a beautiful sister, Maame Gyamfuaa who is also a co-founder of their joint businesses

Maame Gyamfuaa is not in the limelight like her sister but most beauty entrepreneurs look up to her for expert opinions during seminars

Just like most boss ladies, Maame Gyamfuaa spends in leisure time shopping for designers brands on expensive vacations giving us unquestionable style tips on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is the morning show host at GHOne TV. She is also known, among many things, as a style influencer and entrepreneur.

Serwaa Amihere and her beautiful sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, are co-founders of their beauty and fashion brands with a long list of celebrity clientele.

Serwaa Amihere is at the forefront of their business since she always graces our television screens every morning with her beauty and excellent presentation.

Serwaa Amihere's beautiful sister, Maame Gyamfuaa's fashion sense is unmatched. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, Maame Gyamfuaa's efforts are worth celebrating as much as her exquisite fashion sense. The boss lady who is friends with some female stars is living her best life with extravagant vacations and expensive designer brands in her closets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of socialite and businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa proving that she is a style influencer worth celebrating.

1. A Little Black Dress

Maame Gyamfuaa wears an expensive black dress while posing with a Peugeot. It is a boss lady who can give her followers pressure with this feat. She styles her look with designer leggings, a designer bag, and a scarf for the photoshoot.

2. Dior swimwear collection

Only a handful of Ghanaians celebrating like Jackie Appiah have been spotted in this Christian Dior swimwear and matching scandals. Maame Gyamfuaa poses in the beautiful piece while covering her curly hair with a Dior scarf.

3. Black Gown

Maame Gyamfuaa, co-founder of a beauty brand looked elegant in this floor-sweeping gown for her birthday photoshoot. She wore a blonde wig, and big silver stud earrings for the shoot.

4. Corporate Look

Maame Gyamfuaa shares her beautiful entrepreneurship journey with beauty stakeholders in this beautiful ensemble. She always adds a touch of luxury to her looks and at always her hairstyle was on point.

5. Casual looks

Unlike celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah, the curvy boss lady doesn't employ stylists but she manages to get us awestruck with her looks. While on one of her vacations, she wore a white crop top paired with leggings and a black long jacket with a hat. We can't take our eyes off her expensive fashion accessories in this post.

Victoria Lebene is the only blogger's wife with an expensive fashion sense

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that when bloggers began discussing Victoria Lebene, she was a budding actress and girlfriend of veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

Victoria, a stunning star, married Ghanaian blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah in a celebrity-studded ceremony, and the two became parents to a stunning girl.

Victoria has consistently provided her fans with sophisticated looks since she first came to public attention, earning her a position as a style influencer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh