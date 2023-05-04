Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official is looking effortlessly chic in a fashionable dress for her solo date

The beautiful style influencer wore a long-sleeveless ensemble styled with expensive pumps and a designer bag

Some social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's elegant hairstyle and flawless makeup

Ghanaian TikTok star Janet Offei, popularly called Erkuah Official, has gone viral with her elegant looks. The content creator wore a shiny long-sleeve dress that has become the talk of the town on social media.

Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official looks stunning in frontal hairstyle. Photo credit: @erkuahofficial

Erkuah Official wore a long frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to match her look. The style influencer strutted in trendy pumps while holding her designer clutch purse.

Erkuah Official slays in a green corseted dress

The award-winning TikToker dazzled in a green dress with a shiny lace overlay. She wore a coloured hairstyle and subtle makeup as she showed off her dance moves.

Portia Wekia and other social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's new look

Some social media users shared mixed feelings about Erkuah Official's stunning look.

Ogeanene stated:

Please, this is not you I want to be seeing Show us some hot dance steps with your lovely shoes

mahaliaakatugba stated:

it’s elegance for me

Opuruiche dave jacobs said:

Naturally beautiful!!!❤️❤️❤️

shola_ijanusi stated:

I order dor person wey dey wear big shoe. and coat

Skills dontaesong stated:

I was insulted today because of my good attitude . Is it wrong to stop a bus to greet people inside

The damzel237 stated:

Abeg, you are too normal here

Portia Wekia stated:

Yes, girl

Sir_efex stated:

My guy, my guy

Lindaeze Wusim stated:

ha, and I was expecting you to come back to the Erkuah, I know oo, after the walk ‍♀️

das_luxuryheadwears_store stated:

It’s a vintage dress for me

swtpinky60 stated:

Walk that walk with that beautiful legs you look good ❤️

