A plus-size Ghanaian bride, Tricia Boakye has taken over Instagram with her stunning wedding photos

The gorgeous bride looked completely amazing in her off-shoulder traditional gown and corset white gown

Tricia Boakye gave us awesome vibes as she wore black sunglasses to match her wedding gown while showing off her dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A plus-size Ghanaian bride named Tricia Boakye is trending on social media after photos of her beautiful ceremony were shared online.

The beautiful bride, Tricia is friends with some well-known people in the entertainment industry such as brand influencer, Bernard Fiifi Yankey, CEO of Style Events, Osei Kwaku, and fashion designer, Quophi Akotuagh.

Tricia wore a stunning corseted kente gown for the traditional wedding. She silenced all guests at the ceremony with her short wavy hairstyle, emphasising her flawless makeup and nose piercing.

Ghanaian bride, Tricia Boakye stuns in a beautiful gown for her white wedding.Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

The designer merged two sparkling colors, yellow and green to design the gown which was beaded with shiny fashion accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The groom, Emmanuel, wore a white kaftan designed with yellow and green kente as he stood closely with his bride for the photo shoot.

The Mambuliya left social media users and fashion lovers in a frenzy with their traditional wedding photos but the vibes and stunning look from the white wedding are the best we have in this new month.

Beautiful Trica wore a white custom-made gown by a Ghanaian upcoming designer, known by the Instagram handle @purrfect_fit fashion house.

The gown had all the details of a trendy gown for a 2022 bride: ruched style, off-shoulder sleeves, corset, beading, pearls, and a long train for style and drama.

Tricia looked completely gorgeous and different with this hairstyle as her silver tiara matched her stud earrings.

Samera Buari marries the top model featured on many billboards in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Samera Buari, the younger sister of celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari is married to one of Ghana's hottest models, Seloame Baeta.

Seloame Baeta has modelled for many companies from manufacturing to culinary each portraying different roles as requested by the clients.

The lovely couple, Samera and Baeta met in 2017 at the gym where they both used to work out to keep in shape.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh