Former Black Stars player Afriyie Acquah's gorgeous ex-wife loves to steal attention at every event with her classy outfits

The style influencer styled her look with an expensive designer bag at the grand opening of her new shop

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian businesswoman Amanda's elegant outfit

The beautiful ex-wife of former Ghana Black Stars player Afriyie Acquah has taken over social media with her white outfit as she unveiled her new shop at Dzorwulu, Accra.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Amanda wore a classy white two-piece outfit as she hosted famous female celebrities at her shop.

Former Black Stars player Afriyie Acquah and businesswoman Amanda. Photo credit: @zionfelix.

Source: Instagram

Amanda, currently married to Ghanaian businessman Kennedy Agyapong, popularly called Kenpong, wore an expensive frontal ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin-tone makeup.

She styled her look with a black Christian Dior bag and matching designer sandals to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Lydia Forson rocks a black two-piece outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson looked sporty in a sleeveless black top and skintight black biker shorts to support Amanda at her shop opening.

Lydia Forson rocked her long natural hairstyle and mild makeup with gold earrings and a cute nose ring.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Amanda's gorgeous outfit during the opening of her new shop

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

staga55 stated:

Hmmm your husband owes me money n u showing off with this car . I beg I beg come n settle me

onero_gunz stated:

Afriyie Acquah ne Jordan Amanda ei .

dilvin_baby stated:

The one who made hajia4real popular

ms_.christel stated:

Who’s Kenpong?

ericato2 stated:

This Amanda girl is the former wife of Kenpong. She then married Afriyie Acquah the footballer & the marriage broke down after that video where she described her husband as a monkey leaked. Zion, are you saying that she went back to marry Kenpong? Are your bad captions are becoming too many, or they’re done by your interns?

7riches_ stated:

Shops de3 mo biee bi ooo Na y3 t) ade3 de333

kingaki_pongattah stated:

She launched hajia 4 real to the world years ago

amasarfoah_snr stated:

I’m just enjoying those old songs

Dede Ayew's Sister: Imani Ayew Looks Flawless In A Beautiful Silky Dress And Curly Braid Hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Imani Ayew, the stunning sister of Black Stars footballers Dede and Jordan Ayew, who looks gorgeous in anything she wears.

The supermodel and industrious businesswoman has shared some snarky pictures on Instagram.

Asafa Powell, a Jamaican sprinter, and his stunning Ghanaian wife have shared their thoughts on Imani Ayew's pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh