Ghanaian priestess turned female pastor, Patricia Aseiduaa popularly called Agradaa doesn't hide her wealth from prying eyes on social media

Mama Pat has the habit of updating her social media followers with her latest collection of designer bags and shoes every day

Agradaa is among the stylish female pastors who spends more time on social media interacting with her fans in designer clothes

Popular female pastor, Patricia Aseidua popularly called Agradaa is possibly one of the wealthiest Ghanaian personalities preaching the word of God.

The outspoken celebrity invests her wealth in real estate, cars, designer clothes and bags. Mama Pat as she is affectionately called is in the same league as A-lister actress, Jackie Appiah.

Both female celebrities have become trendsetters, showing off new bags, shoes and dresses from top brands such as Ferragamo, Dolce and Gabbana, Chanel, Gucci and others.

Although, these celebrities have similar tastes in high end fashion, Jackie Appiah's personal style can easily be replicated by the masses whereas Agraadaa's style inspiration is limited to a few section of women in their mid forties.

1. Bohemian hairstyle and two-piece outfit

Christianity doesn't limit Agradaa from wearing expensive top and matching trousers. She matched her looks with red lipstick and a gold jewelry set.

2. White Suit

The stylish female preacher, Mama Pat dazzled in a white suit with red inner top. She completed her look with red designer shoes and a matching bag while singing a gospel song to praise her maker.

3. Corporate look

Let it be known that Agradaa's wardrobe is predominately loaded with many pop colours with red as her favourite color. Mama Pat incorporates a touch of red each week in her wardrobe selection as seen in this video.

4. Floor-length dress

Mama Pat's Christianity background always reflects in her looks. She dresses decently even as a television host or preacher. This is the perfect style inspiration for women who want simple and trendy wear.

5. Funeral or red carpet look

Usually, fashion experts recommend that every woman should own a little black dress but Agradaa has raised the bar for fashion experts.

The former priestess looks elegant in this black and gold long top paired with black trousers. As expected, she flaunts another designer bag and sandals from her closet as she impresses her followers with dance moves.

