Nadia Buari's younger sister, Samera Buari is off the market as she has tied the knot with top Ghanaian model, Seloame Baeta

The young and adorable celebrity couple met at the gym back in summer of June 2017 and went on their first date weeks later

Samera's husband Seloame is among the many male faces we see on giant billboards mounted across the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Samera Buari, the younger sister of A-lister Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari walked down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony in September 2022. She got married to a professional model famous in the fashion and marketing industry.

Celebrity groom Mr Baeta might not be active on social media, but he is not new to the paparazzi and living in the limelight.

Seloame is a supermodel who has worked with many local and international companies. He has been featured on many billboards across the country, marketing and modelling different products and services from manufacturing to culinary.

The lovely couple, Samera Buari and her handsome husband, Seloame Baëta revealed that they met each other in the Summer of June 2107 while both fitness lovers were patronizing the same gym.

Seloame Baeta weds Samera Buari, the younger sister of Nadia Buari in a beautiful ceremony. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Baeta claims he offered to work out with her because of her eloquence and mentality. They swapped contact information and started talking every day. Then, a few weeks later, he asked Samera out for dinner. At that precise moment, he was to spend the rest of his life with this charming person.

YEN.com.gh has gathered three photos of the supermodel and celebrity husband, Seloame on set and adorable photos of the celebrity couple.

1. Seloame and Afua Rida

Top model, Seloame worked on this advertisement with celebrity stylist and brand influencer Afua Rida for this shoot.

Nadia Buari's Brother-In-Law, Mr.Baeta teams up with Afua Rida for this shoot. Source @Instagram

Source: Instagram

2. Commercial for a financial institution

Mr Baeta has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a versatile model. He has the skills and experience to portray different characters in every advertisement his agency pitches to him.

Nadia Buari's Brother-In-Law, Seloame Baeta models for a financial institution. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

3. Advertisement for culinary school

Seloame heads to the kitchen to prepare continental and local dishes as a professional chef in this shoot. He is pictured with another female model who smiles beautifully for the camera.

Nadia Buari's Brother-In-Law, Mr. Baeta models a professional chef. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

4. Engagement announcement

The beautiful couple officially announced their union on social media with a breathtaking photo. The bride, Samera, proved that although her husband is the model, she got vibes as well. She gave us a power pose while rocking a suit as Mr Baeta crossed his legs, serving us with a fierce look.

5. Couple style goals

Mr and Mrs Baeta are definitely a power couple whose fashion sense is unmatched as they continue to leave us awe-struck. Samera dazzled in a white thigh-high dress while the top model gave us suiting inspiration for Ghanaian men planning to do pre-wedding photoshoots.

6. Couple traditional wedding

After 5 years of dating and getting to know each other and their families, the celebrity couple tied the knot at a lovely traditional wedding. The beautiful bride, Samera, wore an off-shoulder kente and the groom wore Kaftan with a red traditional hat.

Celebrity sisters looked elegant in lace dresses for the traditional wedding

The celebrity sisters gave us awesome style inspiration for Samera's traditional wedding ceremony. All the sisters were pictured in matching headscarves popularly as they posed for the memorable photos.

Ghanaian female pastor Patricia Aseiduaa shows off her designer shoes and bags on social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Patricia Aseiduaa, a former priestess in Ghana who is now a female preacher, is open about her money on social media.

Mama Pat updates her social media fans with images of her newest designer handbag and shoe collection.

Agradaa is a fashionable female preacher who communicates with her followers on social media more often while wearing fancy clothing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh