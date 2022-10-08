Fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has rated rapper Sarkodie's sartorial choice at the recently held Global Citizen Festival as below standard

In a video, the outspoken fashionista said the rapper reduced his luxury ensemble to cheap second-hand clothing

He urged the Labadi hit singer and his team to return to the ''drawing board'' and discuss his choice of designs

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian fashionista and fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has rated rapper Sarkodie's sartorial choice at the recently held Global Citizen Festival as below standard.

Photos of Charlie Dior and Sarkodie. Credit: @kwadwosheldon.

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie reduces high-luxury brands to used clothes

The fashion critic said although Ghana's highest rapper has earned a reputation for sporting high-luxury designs, he often reduces the ensembles to cheap second-hand clothes.

''I get your thing that Sarkodie wears expensive high-luxury brands, but if you can make these same high-luxury brands look like Kantamanto last selection, then you have failed the assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''This is one of the superstars in Ghana, and for you to show up [at the Global Citizen Festival] like this makes me wonder if everything is okay,'' he explained in a video.

Advise to rapper and his team

Charlie Dior further stated that Sarkodie's signature looks are repetitive as he either holds a cigar in his pictures or looks lost.

The fashion critic urged the rapper and his team to return to the ''drawing board'' and discuss his sartorial selections.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior: 7 Stylish Photos of Ghanaian Celebrity Fashionista

YEN.com.gh previously reported that fashion critic Charlie Dior celebrated his birthday and fans and admirers keep expressing their love and wishful thoughts for him on social media.

Charlie Dior made his birthday which is today, February 23, 2022, known on his Instagram page after sharing a stunning photo of himself and captioning it wishing himself.

The fashion critic dazzled in a pale brown sweatshirt which he beautifully matched with a Burberry bag and very elaborate sunglasses.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh