Jackie Appiah has accomplished many feats in the entertainment industry and continues to impress fashion lovers with her high-fashion sense

The 38-year-old is the first Ghanaian celebrity to own a customized Christian Dior tote bag like Rihanna and Bella Hadid

Jackie Appiah never steps out without wearing a designer bag, the least priced, costing ten thousand Ghana cedes

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has always loved designer brands since she became a household name. Jackie Appiah's brand is linked to high-end and VIP products, making her the perfect celebrity to represent Ghana beyond its borders.

The screen diva does a good job of updating her over nine million followers about her travel adventures, behind-the-scenes of her latest movies, philanthropic works, and all her red-carpet moments.

Based on YEN.com.gh observations, the 38-year-old screen goddess wears expensive designer products on a daily basis as seen on her Instagram page. There is always a touch of luxury to her looks, making her one of Ghana's top style icons with an unpredictable fashion sense.

It is also worth commending that Jackie Appiah has been one of the celebrities supporting and promoting budding fashion designers like Yartel Gh on international stages.

In a recent Instagram post, Jackie Appiah shared a photo of herself on vacation wearing Christian Dior swimwear paired with her customized tote bag and sandals. This makes her the first Ghanaian celebrity to own a Christian Dior bag with her name tag on it.

A bevy of Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities are mesmerized by her accomplishment as they show her with praise.

YEN.com.gh has gathered information about the expensive designer bags owned by Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

1. Fendi Bag

Style icon Jackie Appiah with an enviable collection of white ensembles, gave us another style inspiration with this look. She wore center-parted long hair with mild makeup while flaunting the designer bag.

Estimated price- $2,373 at FARFETCH

2. Balmain Bag

Jackie Appiah adds a luxury touch to this sporty look as she rocks this black and white Balmain bag in her expensive mansion. Jackie's clothes and sneakers are perfect for any casual date or road trip.

Estimated price- $996 on farfetch

3. Burberry leather bag

It is really impossible to predict Jackie's fashion move. Jackie's personal style is versatile and unique at the same time. Just when we thought we have seen it all, Jackie wore ordinary black biker shorts paired with a designer bag, shoes, and a tee shirt.

Estimated price -$1,240.00 on 1stDibs.com

4. Yves Saint Laurent royal blue monogram tassel shoulder bag

Jackie Appiah's choice of hairstyle is a topic for another day. In short, Jackie Appiah's wardrobe is a lottery ticket on its own. She owns a limited collection of Yves Saint Laurent bags that most female celebrities are waiting in anticipation to have.

Estimated price- $2405

5. Gucci shoulder bag

Jackie Appiah has broken all the fashion rules to make the casual look more sophisticated. She is a style influencer and a trendsetter who wears expensive Gucci bags for sightseeing or to board a plane for her next vacation.

Estimated price- $2550

