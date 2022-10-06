Celebrated actress, Jackie Appiah has proven to the world that she is on top of the fashion game in Ghana.

The 38-year-old screen goddess, Jackie Appiah is in the same league as Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Naomi Campbell, Camila Coehlo, and several more spotted carrying Christian Dior customized bag

Ghanaian style icons have commented on her post, admiring her personalized bags and expensive living

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is among the wealthy celebrities in Ghana. The style icon lives in a mansion and drives some of the world's most expensive cars.

The 38-year-old screen goddess has earned millions of dollars throughout her career and doesn't shy away from flaunting her wealth. Jackie employs top and talented stylists such as Afua Rida and personal shoppers to get her the best designer brands synonymous with her brand.

In her latest post, the Ghanaian actress can be pictured wearing Christian Dior swimwear while showing off the customized Christian Dior tote bag, estimated to cost $3500, and sandals while enjoying one of her numerous vacations this year.

The desire to add a personal touch to our favorite designer clothes has taken the fashion world by storm in recent years, and according to celebrities and fashion trailblazers, this trend is not about to slow down anytime soon.

According to YEN.com.gh's research, only a handful of A-listers, such as musician Rihanna, Model Noami Campbell, and model Bella Hadid, among others, have been spotted carrying personalized Christian Dior bags and other fashion accessories.

With its ABCDIOR personalization service, which allows clients to have their name or initials embroidered on a restricted number of Dior items, the House of Dior has undoubtedly set the trend.

The service would typically require Australian customers to send their things to Paris for the embroidery to be finished, a procedure that might take up to two months. It is a distillation of virtuoso savoir-faire and an instant VIP favorite.

