Outspoken Ghanaian media personality and style icon, Charlie Dior, turns plus one today and the internet is flooded with his photos today

The style gem shared a stunning photo on his social media page in commemoration of his birthday and it is making waves online already

In celebration of his birthday, YEN.com.gh highlights 7 of his most laudable fashion statements he made on social media

Popular Ghanaian fashionista and fashion critic, Charlie Dior, celebrates his birthday today and fans and admirers keep expressing their love and wishful thoughts for him on social media.

Charlie Dior made his birthday which is today, February 23, 2022, known on his Instagram page after sharing a stunning photo of himself and captioned it wishing himself.

The fashion critic dazzled in a pale brown sweatshirt which he beautifully matched with a Burberry bag and very elaborate sunglasses.

Charlie Dior. source: Instagram/@charliedior

Source: Instagram

"Happy Birthday to the person I admire most, myself.", he captioned the photo.

The award winning media presenter and social media sensation knows how to get tongues to wag anytime he makes an appearance.

Charlie Dior's Instagram account is testament of the excellent style qualities the fashionista exudes. He makes the very best laudable fashion statements anytime he makes appearances.

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 stylish photos of Ghanaian celebrity fashionista as he marks birthday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

