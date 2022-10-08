Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene gained popularity when bloggers started talking about her relationship with veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

The gorgeous star, Victoria married Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah in a star-studded wedding and the duo have a beautiful daughter together

Since hitting the limelight, Victoria has always been consistent with serving her followers with elegant styles that earn her a spot as a style influencer

Victoria Lebene, the wife of a Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, real name Eugene Osafo-Nkansah is no ordinary actress. Instead, the mother-of-one has shelved her acting career to focus on her entrepreneurship journey as she manages her business empire.

From the days being the girlfriend of a famous Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, to the wedded wife of a famous blogger, one time has been constant in her life as a celebrity.

Victoria Lebene is a showstopper. She hangs out, with style icon and actress, Nikki Samonas. Mrs. Osafo-Nkansah attends red-carpet events in custom-made dresses that leave us awestruck.

Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene amazes us with her stunning looks. Source@Instagram.

Victoria Lebene manages her beauty business with glam and elegance as she interacts with her customers in breathtaking dresses.

YEN.com.gh shares five gorgeous dresses worn by Victoria Lebene for your style inspiration.

1. Street Style

Victoria Lebend-Nkansah joins Fella Makafui and Hajia 4real in this biker shorts trend. She pairs her organza top with boots for this stunning look.

2. Two-piece outfit

The beauty entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene doesn't step out with her long acrylic nails. The mother-of-one loves pop colors as she rocks the popular trendy look as seen on the social media pages of most female celebrities.

3. Crop top and flare skirt

For a second, we almost forgot she has given birth to a beautiful girl. The wife of one of Ghana's top bloggers, Eugene Nkansah flaunted her smooth skin in this thigh-high skirt.

4. Red carpet look

Victoria Lebene-Nkansah owns a skincare brand as well, and she wants to flaunt her skin in elegant dresses to promote her brand. However, we are more interested in the details of the elegant kente dress. The custom-made apparel can be worn to any red-carpet event and be rated among the well-dressed of the night.

5. Suit trend

Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey has a similar outfit. We love it when celebrities imitate each other looks with a bit of twist and glam. Victoria styled her sleeveless suit with a white long-sleeve top while flaunting her huge wedding band.

6. Family time

Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene shares a video of her blogger husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah while on vacation.

